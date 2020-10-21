Positive COVID-19 cases on the rise in young children, teens in Dedham, health officials say

“Town officials believe that the increase is primarily tied to social gatherings and activities that occur before and after youth sporting events, like team dinners and get-togethers,” the statement read.

As of Wednesday, there have been 17 new confirmed positive cases, and more are expected to be confirmed over the next couple of days, the Dedham Board of Health said in a statement Wednesday. Most of the confirmed cases were young children and teenagers.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise among young children and teens in Dedham, according to the town’s Board of Health.

No changes have been made yet to youth sports programs, health officials said, but the situation is being monitored.

“We take this mission very seriously, not just during the pandemic, but each and every day,” Dedham Board of Health Chairwoman Leanne Jasset said in a statement. “It is imperative that we all continue to work together in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Dedham. We will continue to share the necessary resources to allow our residents to protect themselves, their families and their neighbors.”

Officials are encouraging parents and coaches to talk to their children about the importance of wearing a face covering and social distancing whenever possible. Coaches are also encouraged to not host large gatherings before or after games or practices.

“If you are showing any symptoms whatsoever — even if you think it’s nothing– it is vital that you get tested and stay home until you receive your results,” Board of Health Vice Chair Kathy Reda said in a statement.

Residents should contact the Board of Health at (781) 751-9220 if anyone in their household tests positive for the virus so town officials can keep the total number of positive cases up-to-date, health officials said.

Other communicable diseases, such as the flu or strep throat, are not being seen throughout the community in significant numbers, according to Board of Health member Mary Ellard.

State-mandated restrictions are still in place for indoor and outdoor gatherings, the health officials said, and those who are found in violation of them could be cited and fined up to $500.

These restrictions include requiring people to wear a mask or face covering at any gathering with more than 10 people, limiting indoor gatherings to 25 people in a single space, limiting outdoor gatherings at private residences to 50 people, and limiting outdoor gatherings at event venues to no more than 100 people.

All of these restrictions require the ability for attendees to social distance by a minimum of 6 feet apart.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.