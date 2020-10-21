School Committee debates dropping admissions tests for city’s exam schools for one year

The proposal has sparked debate among students and parents but has wide support among School Department officials, including Superintendent Brenda Cassellius and School Committee Chairman Michael Loconto.

The Boston School Committee on Wednesday night debated a controversial proposal to drop admissions tests for the city’s prestigious exam schools for one year because of the pandemic, instead determining eligibility and acceptance by using grades, MCAS scores, and ZIP codes.

A working group appointed by Cassellius recommended this month suspending the test for the 2021-2022 school year for Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the John D. O’Bryant School of Math & Science.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh urged the committee to skip testing this year, saying it “does not make educational sense to launch a new exam in the middle of a pandemic.”

“It would not be fair or just to ask a child to come to compete on an exam whose life has been turned upside down due to the parents losing their home, losing their jobs, or close family members losing their life,” Walsh said by video during the livestreamed meeting.

Cassellius said that skipping the test this year is “the right thing to do for kids.”

“We are in this pandemic, and we have an obligation to look at all of our policies,” Cassellius said, adding that the unusual situation creates opportunities to increase equity for the city’s students.

The plan would require most public school students either to have scores of “met expectations” or “exceeded expectations” on the 2019 MCAS to be considered, or a B average or better for the two terms before the pandemic forced schools to close. Private school students, who do not take the MCAS, would have to prove they are performing “at grade level” or show a B average or better.

The plan would award 20 percent of seats in the three schools based exclusively on grades. The remaining 80 percent of seats would be awarded based on grades and ZIP codes, with the largest number going to the neighborhood with the greatest proportion of the city’s school-age children.

Parents, students, and alumni are sharply divided between those who feel the exam is essential to ensure rigorous academic standards and those who say the test is unfair to students of color and those who live in poorer neighborhoods. The two sides squared off during a rally Sunday outside Boston Latin School.

Some parents have said dropping the exam would unfairly advantage students at certain schools where grading systems are more generous. Others have long said that the exam disadvantages Black and Latino students, who make up the majority of the city’s school population and a fraction of the students at the exam schools.

On Wednesday, competing petitions in support of and against the exam on Change.org had similar numbers of signatures: 4,866 people said they wanted to keep the test, but 5,329 called on the School Committee to ditch it.

Shortly before the meeting, the Boston Coalition for Education Equity urged the panel to accept the proposal.

“There are smart children in every zip code and every neighborhood. The children of East Boston and Roxbury are just as smart as the children of West Roxbury and the North End,” the organization said in a statement. “What’s not distributed evenly or fairly is opportunity, including the opportunities that lead to good grades and high test scores.”

Until last fall, Boston used the Independent School Entrance Exam and the student’s grade point average to decide admission. The district ended its contract with the makers of the ISEE in the spring after a public disagreement. Boston planned to use a new test this fall administered by NWEA.

Civil rights groups argued that the pandemic and remote schooling made it impossible to maintain the usual admissions process, and doing so would exacerbate existing disparities at the schools.

Black students make up just 8 percent of students at Boston Latin School, while Latino students represent 13 percent of its enrollment, according to district data. Overall, Black and Latino students represent more than 70 percent of the district’s student population of more than 53,000.

Boston Latin Academy and the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science have much larger percentages of Black and Latino students.

Tanisha M. Sullivan, cochairwoman of the exam school admissions working group and president of the Boston branch of the NAACP, told the committee that their decision would be historic.

“This will undoubtedly be a defining moment in our city,” Sullivan said. “Even though we’re talking about a one-year proposal, what we do tonight and what we do over the next 12 to 18 months with respect to this proposal will be defining for us as a city. . . . Tonight we are making a historic and positive transformative mark on our city that will help move us into the next chapter and change, hopefully, our city for the better.”

Sullivan also read to the committee a letter supporting the plan from Ibram X. Kendi, director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research.

“We know a policy is creating more equal opportunity if it is closing racial and economic inequity,” Kendi said in the statement. “We know a policy is not creating equal opportunity if it is maintaining racial and economic inequity, and the data is indisputable on the effects of this plan. It will close racial and economic gaps.”











