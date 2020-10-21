This Classical High graduate is becoming a partner at one of the most important companies in New England

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I drink a lot of purple Gatorade, but I never seem to become a better athlete. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 28,649 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 156 new cases. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.8 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 11.5 percent. The state announced five more deaths, bringing the total to 1,164. There were 135 people in the hospital.

Advertisement

* * *

We don’t tell you every time a Rhode Islander gets a cool new job, but when we do, it’s because it’s a really big deal.

Christine Heenan, a Classical High and Boston University graduate who founded The Clarendon Group communications firm, is joining Cambridge-based venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering as a senior partner and chief communications officer.

Flagship Pioneering is one of the largest backers of life science startups in Massachusetts, having raised billions of dollars since it was founded 20 years ago. One of the companies it backs is Moderna, which is currently working on a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, Heenan said she’ll be advising all 41 companies in Flagship’s ecosystem, while also building a team internally. She said that Flagship has helped to launch six to eight new companies a year, and she expects that to continue.

“It feels like the life sciences equivalent of Silicon Valley at the dawn of the computer age,” she said.

Heenan, who sits on the board of trustees at the University of Rhode Island, has had a fascinating career.

Advertisement

She was a policy analyst and speech writer in the Clinton White House and a senior vice president for global policy and advocacy at the Rockefeller Foundation, with stints at Harvard and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation along the way.

She said she’ll continue to support clients at The Clarendon Group, but confirmed that friend of Rhode Map Joy Fox will lead the organization beginning in early 2021.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Hundreds of people protested on Tuesday night in the name of Jhamal Gonsalves, who was badly injured in a moped crash while he was trailed by Providence police, but Ed Fitzpatrick reports the event turned violent later in the night. Read more.

⚓ The first edition of Home Stretch, our nightly newsletter on the presidential race, went out last night with my look at mail-in ballot rules in the swing states. Read more.

⚓ Two weeks after US Representative David Cicilline’s antitrust committee issued its scathing report on the big tech companies, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit accusing Google of illegally protecting its monopoly over search and search advertising. Read more.

⚓ Brown University professor Robert Blair and Boston University professor Steven Rosenzweig have an op-ed in the Globe explaining that Americans should have plans to vote and protest in the coming weeks. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Health: The race to create safe and effective vaccines against the coronavirus is facing another complex challenge: how to safely deliver tens of millions of doses to all corners of the world while ensuring they remain in super cold storage until ready for use. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Voting: There was time when sports stars were told to shut up and play. But my colleague Bob Hohler writes that athletes, teams, and leagues are seeking to engage citizens at every level of electoral politics. Read more.

⚓ Politics I: Despite a report that he is being vetted for a cabinet position by Joe Biden’s team, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said he fully intends to “at least” finish his second term. Read more.

⚓ Politics II: James Pindell explains that something surprising is happening in the polls: Even voters who believe they are better off than they were four years ago say the nation is on the wrong track, and they want a new president. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo’s weekly coronavirus press conference is at 1 p.m.

⚓ Crossroads Rhode Island is hosting a virtual fundraiser, called “Keys for All,” at 5:30 p.m. to benefit the 3,100 residents it serves each year.

Advertisement

⚓ My colleague Jon Chesto is hosting a virtual discussion at 10 a.m. that will focus on what small businesses need to know as winter approaches.

⚓ Do you ❤️ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.