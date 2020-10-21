Winthrop hires coronavirus inspector to check businesses, public spaces for health protocol compliance

According to the town, Olivia has significant marching orders: He’s been tasked to help enforce health protocols amid the pandemic by visiting businesses and public spaces to ensure workers and patrons are complying with face covering and physical distancing rules.

In a statement, the town said the inspector, Kevin Olivia, started in the temporary, part-time position Oct. 12.

The town of Winthrop said Wednesday that it’s hired its first-ever COVID-19 inspector, a position that comes with “Health Department enforcement-level” powers and a focus on helping the community combat the spread of the deadly contagion.

“We are thrilled to have Kevin on board and for the help he will provide to help combat the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said town Public Health Director Meredith Hurley in the statement. “He is fluent in English and Spanish, and has demonstrated an exceptional ability to build relationships with others in the community.”

As local cases continue to rise, Hurley said, “we are stepping up our enforcement efforts to ensure that we are all acting responsibly and that everyone remains committed to making shared sacrifices for the greater good.”

Advertisement

Residents who flout the guidelines can be fined up to $300, the statement said, and businesses could be fined up to $500.

“At this time, the town is still designated a red, high risk community by the Commonwealth,” the statement said. “Since receiving this designation, the town has worked in close collaboration with the Department of Public Health to address the recent rise in the prevalence of the novel coronavirus in the community.”

The state’s weekly public health report for the week ending Oct. 14 put Winthrop in the red, high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission, with an average daily case rate of 11.7 per 100,000 people in the prior 14 days.

Advertisement

More than eight cases per 100,000 gets a municipality in the red. The next weekly public health report was expected later Wednesday.

“Residents are strongly urged to remain vigilant against any further spread of the disease in the community,” the town said Tuesday. “At this time, the town is still designated a red, high risk community by the Commonwealth.”

Statewide as of Tuesday, the virus had killed 9,537 people in Massachusetts, according to Mass. Department of Public Health stats, which are updated each afternoon.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.