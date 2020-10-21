3 dead, 1 critically hurt in Houston club shooting, police say

HOUSTON (AP) — Three people were killed in a shooting at a Houston nightclub where about 30 people had gathered for an open mic night and authorities were searching early Wednesday for suspects, police said.

Police had been called to the DD Sky Club at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on reports of multiple people dead inside, Houston Police Commander Caroleta Johnson told the Houston Chronicle.

Once there, officers found three people dead at the scene and a fourth person in critical condition, Johnson said.