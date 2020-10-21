AOC and Ilhan Omar played a video game streamed on Twitch. More than 400,000 tuned in

(Bloomberg) -- Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew hundreds of thousands of viewers online to watch her play a video game as part of a get-out-the-vote effort.

The New York Democrat went on Twitch Tuesday night to play Among Us, a sci-fi murder mystery game in the mold of “Clue,” where players try to determine who is an impostor.

The live video stream of her game peaked at 435,000 viewers, according to The Verge, making it one of the biggest streams ever. But Ocasio-Cortez’s viewership fell below the record of 600,000 who tuned in to watch the rapper Drake play Fortnite.