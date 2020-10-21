Biden had three times as much cash as Trump entering October

The latest figures reveal the scale of the money imbalance in the final month of the campaign and the extent of the Trump campaign’s financial woes, which have coincided with his drop in the polls over his handling of the coronavirus. An increasing number of donors have met the maximum amount they can contribute to the Trump campaign, and the campaign in recent months has maintained a virtual fund-raising schedule that has been less aggressive than Biden’s.

Biden’s campaign committee entered October with $177 million compared with Trump’s $63 million, according to federal filings made public Tuesday night — a dramatic reversal in financial resources that unfolded in recent months as Democratic donors in September poured a record amount of money into supporting Biden.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden entered October with nearly three times as much cash as President Trump, amassing a major financial advantage for his campaign committee thanks to an injection of cash from Democratic donors in the final sprint to Election Day.

This cash on hand is crucial as both candidates look to blanket the airwaves, social media, and Internet search engines with ads to sway undecided voters at the last minute and make sure their supporters cast their ballots.

WASHINGTON POST

Two polls show Biden ahead in Pa.

Joe Biden continues to lead President Trump in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, according to two polls released Wednesday.

A Quinnipiac University poll shows 51 percent of likely voters in Pennsylvania back Biden, while 43 percent support Trump and 5 percent are undecided. The survey, which was conducted Oct. 16-19 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points, also shows that 56 percent of likely voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Biden’s support remains above 50 percent as President Trump tries to change the trajectory in a crucial state where he receives poor grades on his job performance and his handling of the coronavirus response,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Mary Snow said in a statement.

A CNN poll released later Wednesday shows Biden leading in Pennsylvania as well, with the former vice president taking 53 percent to Trump’s 43 percent among likely voters. The survey was conducted Oct. 15-20 and has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

Meanwhile, a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows the presidential race in a dead heat in Texas.

The survey shows Trump and Biden tied at 47 percent support each among likely voters in the Lone Star State. That represents a slight shift from late September, when 50 percent of likely voters backed Trump, and 45 percent supported Biden.

WASHINGTON POST

Court OK’s later ballot deadline in N. Carolina

A federal appeals court has ruled that North Carolina election officials can continue to accept absentee ballots up to Nov. 12, provided they were postmarked by Election Day.

The 12-3 ruling, issued by the US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit late Tuesday, rejects a Republican appeal to block a ballot deadline extension issued in late September by the North Carolina Board of Elections, which changed the day ballots must be received by election officials from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12.

Republicans in the state had argued that the extended deadlines created two sets of rules for voting in North Carolina, an argument the court rejected.

“As for applying different rules to different voters, again, the Board’s change does no such thing,” Judge James Wynn wrote. “All voters must abide by the exact same restriction: they must cast their ballots on or before Election Day. The change impacts only an element outside the voters' control: how quickly their ballots must be received to be counted.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Threatening e-mails to Democrats investigated

Authorities in Florida and Alaska on Tuesday were investigating threatening e-mails sent to Democratic voters that claimed to be from the Proud Boys, a far-right group supportive of President Trump, but appeared instead to be a deceptive campaign making use of a vulnerability in the organization’s online network.

The e-mails, which appeared to target Democrats using data from digital databases known as voter files, told recipients the group was ''in possession of all your information'' and instructed voters to change their party registration and cast their ballots for Trump.

''You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you,'' warned the e-mails, which by Tuesday night were said to have reached voters in four states, three of them hotly contested swing states in the coming presidential election.

The e-mails were reported in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida, and Alaska. Only Alaska is not a major focus of the presidential campaign, but it does have a closely watched race for the US Senate.

Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of the Proud Boys and the Florida state director of Latinos for Trump, denied involvement, saying the group operates two sites, and was increasingly migrating away from the domain used in the email campaign.

The technical data embedded in the e-mails do not make clear who was behind the barrage arriving in the inboxes of unsuspecting voters.

WASHINGTON POST

Man charged with threatening Biden, Harris

A man in Maryland has been arrested on charges that he threatened to kidnap and kill Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday.

A criminal complaint filed by the Secret Service on Wednesday did not describe any steps taken by the man, identified as James Dale Reed, to carry out the alleged threat. It said that on Oct. 4, Reed approached a house in his hometown, Frederick, Md., northwest of Washington, that had Biden-Harris campaign signs in the yard and left a handwritten note that contained graphic threats against the candidates and their supporters.

The resident’s video doorbell had captured an image of the man who left the note, the complaint said.

“We are the ones with these scary guns, we are the ones your children have nightmares about,” the note read in part. Reed, 42, was arrested last Friday and is being held without bond in Frederick County, Md., according to court records.

NEW YORK TIMES

Drug discount cards to be delayed

The White House is backing away from a plan to send $200 prescription drug discount cards to American seniors before Election Day after widespread criticism the effort could violate election laws.

“I don’t anticipate that anything gets there before Election Day,” Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters Wednesday. “I think that was a concern that there might have been a look that this was done for a political motivation. That’s not the case.”

The Trump administration is finishing a plan to send the cards to more than 30 million American seniors, Meadows said. Officials are expected to make final approval of them within the next 24 to 48 hours, and the cards will likely be sent in November or December, he added.

President Trump has seen his approval ratings among seniors — a key voting bloc — drop in recent months, largely over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

BLOOMBERG NEWS