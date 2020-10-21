Pence drops by New Hampshire to read teleprompter

Most Americans, I suspect, would accept precedented prosperity, and even that seems unlikely any time soon. But, hey, candidates say a lot of nutty things in the closing days of a presidential campaign.

It was a bold claim considering that more than 12 million people are currently unemployed and COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

On a raw and rainy day, the sort only a salamander enjoys, Vice President Mike Pence told soggy supporters in New Hampshire on Wednesday that there will be plenty of blue sky — not to mention unprecedented prosperity — if President Trump is reelected.

Take, for example, Pence’s claim Wednesday that a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus is “just a matter of weeks away.” It’s true that progress is being made on a vaccine — multiple vaccines, actually — but experts, including Trump’s arch nemesis, Dr. Anthony Fauci, say it’s unlikely one will be widely available before April, which, alas, is not a matter of weeks away.

Pence is hustling in the waning days of the campaign, visiting seven states over the next six days. Soon after Air Force Two touched down at Pease Air National Guard Base, near Portsmouth, the vice president hurried onto a makeshift stage and spoke for nearly an hour, interrupted periodically by chants of “USA!” and “We love you!”

The former Indiana governor and congressman is pretty much the anti-Trump on the campaign trail. In other words, he’s disciplined. The speech he delivered in New Hampshire was virtually identical to the one he gave Monday in Maine. He has a script and he sticks to it, predictable though the words may be: The Dems want “more taxes and less freedom,” “mandates that would stifle the economy,” and, of course, he warned that Biden — “a Trojan horse of the radical left” — intends to to wage an “assault on our most cherished values.”

One thing Pence isn’t: a hatchet man. He’s not big on personal attacks, even if the top of the ticket is. You may have noticed that Trump has been ranting for days about “crazy Hunter Biden,” but Pence didn’t mention the son of the former VP in New Hampshire on Wednesday. Not one time. Nor did he talk about Hunter’s laptop or the Ukrainian gas company Burisma or anything related to that sketchy New York Post story.

That’s not to say Pence is distancing himself from Trump. He isn’t. He reiterated Wednesday that he stands “shoulder to shoulder” with the president, though at 5-foot-10 it’s more likely he stands shoulder to, maybe, bicep with the president, who’s 6-foot-3. No matter, the crowd apparently understood what he meant.

Pence will never be accused of being a great orator, or terribly inspiring on the stump. And he didn’t exceed expectations Wednesday. Even when he adopts a folksy tone à la George W. Bush, Pence has the charm of a human-seeming robot. Kind of like a Rust Belt Max Headroom.

But he said what the Republican faithful wanted to hear after waiting in a steady drizzle. God is good, the police are great — in fact, Pence called the men and women of law enforcement “the best people in this country” — and Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is, well, exemplary. She is “remarkable, principled, and brilliant,” the vice president said.

Of course, Pence wasn’t just carrying water for the president Wednesday. He has his own political future to worry about. If, as some are predicting, Trump gets trounced Nov. 3, Pence is expected to be among many Republican hopefuls who’ll be making regular visits to the Granite State in advance of its first-in-the-nation presidential primary in 2024. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, current South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton have already beaten a path to New Hampshire in recent weeks.

Before getting back on the idling Air Force Two on Wednesday, Pence implored the crowd to vote. And the born-again Christian had one more ask: Pray.

“It will make a difference,” he said.

And with that, he was off to Ohio — and then Michigan, Florida, and Indiana — to deliver the same speech.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.