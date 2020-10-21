Thanksgiving 2020: ‘Home Alone’ edition

Thanksgiving has always been a holiday focused on a number: How many people are you having? And forever, the answer revolved around who would be there.

Aunt Lisa isn’t picking Grandma up on the way from the Cape. The widower who lives next door isn’t walking over with his sweet potato side, his late wife’s recipe. The cousins aren’t bringing folding chairs. The college kid and his suitcase of dirty clothes don’t need a ride from Logan.

This year, though, the number tells a different story. It’s a negative. A subtraction. The tale of who won’t be gathering.

“We’re going from 15 to three,” said a sad Fredda Malkoff, of Medford.

The grandmothers aren’t flying up from Florida. Her sister and her family are local, but they’re not coming either, nor are the cousins.

“Sometimes we have the other side of the family for dessert,” she said, her voice trailing off. They’ll be eating their pie at home.

“My son has a primary immune deficiency disorder," Malkoff said, “and everything is about keeping him safe.”

Thanksgiving was stressful enough pre-pandemic — a single meal that for many triggered an annual personal reckoning: Who are my people? Do I have people? Why is this my family?

But add in the coronavirus, when we can’t even see the people we used to complain about, and it’s like all the sorrow and loss and isolation of the past seven-plus months are being distilled into one day.

“Thanksgiving is a treasured family holiday — almost more so than Christmas,” said Cambridge therapist Kyle Carney, “and a scaled down version of it is a huge loss.”

The looming micro-Thanksgivings can be glimpsed in the preorders at local turkey farms, where smaller birds are in demand, and so are turkey breasts.

“When you speak to people, you get their full stories,” said Ashley Connerty, manager at Outpost Farm in Holliston. “Everyone is either telling you, ‘It’s just the two of us,’ or saying they used to go to their aunt’s or grandmother’s house, but not this year.”





Remember when our biggest problem was holiday traffic? Now we’re stressing over the accuracy — or lack thereof — of COVID-19 tests, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is warning families with elderly or medically vulnerable people to rethink the holiday.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo is urging residents to avoid traveling over the holiday. “Small social gatherings are causing our problems,” she said.

Boston University is encouraging students to stick around for a “Friendsgiving” and asking those who go home to finish the semester remotely. Tufts isn’t allowing students who travel for the break to return until next semester.

Many families agree that everyone should just overeat alone and reconvene next year. But this being Thanksgiving, where even stuffing can be controversial — what do you mean you added chestnuts??? — not all planning is going smoothly.

“My mom lives in an alternate reality and still thinks there is a possibility that we’re all getting together,” said an administrative assistant at a nonprofit, from Stoughton, who requested anonymity for obvious reasons.

“Typically we go to my sister’s in Maine, but she has put her foot down and said she doesn’t want everyone to come to her house,” she said.

“I’m not going to lie,” she added, “I’m not that sad about it. When we get together it’s pretty drama-filled anyway.”

In Needham, the longtime host of a warm and raucous Thanksgiving was gearing up to tell her family that it’s off.

“Usually host 20-30 people,” the woman wrote on Facebook. “My mom and her significant other live in Philly. They are in their 80s so high risk and usually drive in 2 days and stay in a hotel overnight. Problem one.

“My sister, who is local, co-cooks with me. She teaches high school, and has a high school daughter and a son in college in Florida, returning right before Thanksgiving. Problem 2.”

And so on.





The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people celebrate with family and friends virtually, but the online experience doesn’t capture the holiday, said Merry White, a professor of anthropology at Boston University. “Sharing a meal — anthropologists call it 'commensality' — is the meaning of the day.”

“On Zoom, you can’t use all the senses that otherwise make it Thanksgiving — smells above all, from early morning, when the turkey starts roasting, to midmorning when the pumpkin pies go in, to the mulled cider cloves and nutmeg.”

Desperate to avoid a Zoom-giving, some people are going to great lengths for face time.

A recent evening found Jonas Bromberg, of West Roxbury, working on revised logistics for the Friendsgiving he’s been hosting for three decades, a party that has grown to 70 guests, including people who came as babies and are now back as adults.

Saddened by the loss of his tradition, Bromberg decided to roast two 25-pound turkeys (down from his usual three) and make his famous stuffing and gravy anyway, and box up servings for guests to pick up curbside.

“We’ll have 15 minute slots,” Bromberg said. “I’m wrestling with SignUpGenius right now.”

In Medford, Gloria McDevitt and her friends will each roast their own turkeys at home, and then meet in one of their driveways to swap sides.

“It was my friend Caroline’s idea,” McDevitt said. “Jackie’s making sweet potatoes. Melissa’s making mac ‘n’ cheese. I said I could make Brussels sprouts if we’re going healthy, or I could make biscuits if we’re not, but they said, ‘Brussels sprouts don’t need to be healthy.’ ”

Fattening vegetables? The Thanksgiving spirit lives!

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.