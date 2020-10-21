UMass model sees state passing 10,000 coronavirus deaths

The model numbers reflect both confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths. The state had tallied 9,758 confirmed and probable deaths as of Tuesday.

The model says the state could reach 10,220 deaths by Nov. 14, though researchers noted the numbers could range between 10,084 and 10,390.

A University of Massachusetts model suggests the state’s coronavirus death tally will pass the 10,000 mark in several weeks.

The rate of deaths reported each day has declined after a terrifying climb this spring. But the heartbreaking numbers have not gone to zero.

Case numbers have been rising in recent weeks. The model sees the numbers bouncing up and down over the next four weeks, ending on an uptick.

Governor Charlie Baker has acknowledged the recent rise in cases, but says the state is prepared for the fall and winter.

The projection comes from a lab headed by UMass Amherst associate professor Nicholas Reich that collects various models and develops a combined forecast that is intended to reflect their collective wisdom.

The lab only creates the forecast for a four-week window ahead because researchers believe forecasts aren’t reliable enough after that.

Reich’s lab posts its national- and state-level data every week at the Reich Lab COVID-19 Forecast Hub. The lab, already an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence, collaborates with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus predictions. The lab feeds the data it has collected and its ensemble forecast to the agency, which posts the data on its own website.

Researchers from Google who have collaborated with Harvard on a model that looks only two weeks ahead predicted 10,119 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts by Nov. 1. The UMass model is more optimistic, predicting around 9,951 deaths by Oct. 31.

The UMass model also predicts that the total number of deaths in the United States from coronavirus will reach around 240,000 by Nov. 14.

While US cases have been on the rise, prompting alarm about a devastating new surge, the UMass model sees the national case numbers stabilizing in the next four weeks.

Looking further into the future, the closely followed model from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation sees much more suffering and grief ahead. It has projected that the nation could tally around 390,000 coronavirus deaths by Feb. 1.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.