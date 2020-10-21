Charlie Baker’s wife doesn’t want to find needles outside her home — neither does anyone else

The wife of Governor Charlie Baker went to court to get a civil harassment prevention order against Domingos DaRosa of Hyde Park after he led a protest that included leaving needles on the sidewalk in front of Baker’s Swampscott home. In an interview, DaRosa — a Pop Warner football coach and unsuccessful candidate for an at-large seat on the Boston City Council — said he and other activists from Roxbury and the South End wanted to bring attention to neighborhoods where needles are regularly discarded on sidewalks and doorsteps. They are especially concerned about the area around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, disparagingly called “Methadone Mile.”

Advertisement

“I am trying to change my community, that’s why I was there,” said DaRosa, a father of four. “My community is dying. The only way to change it is to get elected officials involved. This is a statewide issue, a national issue. We need to hold people accountable.” He said the group, which included a young girl, spoke to police when they got to Baker’s residence, to make sure “we understood the parameters,” which included not stepping onto Baker’s property.

According to The Salem News, Lauren Baker sought the order from Lynn District Court after learning from state troopers that DaRosa’s group was planning to return with more needles. During a virtual court hearing, she said the group was more aggressive than others, and she was upset when she learned about the needles. “I think that’s incredibly frightening and incredibly disconcerting,” she said. “I don’t want to walk into a biohazard.”

No one does, which was the point of the protest.

Advertisement

On one hand, Lauren Baker has good reason to worry about safety. On Oct. 6, a Danvers man was arraigned on charges of breaking into the Baker home while the governor’s wife and daughter were inside. The next day, the FBI disclosed details of a terrifying plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Thirteen men, who were allegedly acting out of anger over coronavirus control measures, face terrorism, conspiracy, and weapons charges in connection with the scheme to abduct the governor and put her on “trial.” Massachusetts State Police said there was no threat against Baker related to “alleged militia-related activity”; the Danvers man charged in the break-in said he wanted to leave a letter for Baker.

Beyond saying he’s just happy no one was hurt, the governor has declined to discuss the alleged break-in at his home. No sane person wants Baker or his family to face any threat of violence or physical harm. Yet in many neighborhoods, people face both, every day. And when it comes to the threat associated with needles, there’s undeniable privilege in the ability to get a court to block the person who puts them in your path.

Since he was first elected, Baker made the battle against opioid addiction a policy priority. Yet in this case, even his wife suggested in court that protesters were calling out her name because, “They are trying to get their message across to the governor... and they’re not hearing from him.” Asked about the incident involving DaRosa, a Baker spokesperson issued this statement: “The health, safety, and well-being of people facing substance use disorder continue to be an urgent priority of the Baker-Polito administration. The state has partnered with the City of Boston in allocating resources and addressing challenges faced by patients and treatment providers along the Massachusetts Avenue corridor.” Those resources include $3.85 million to support Boston’s street outreach and opioid-related programs, including at the Pine Street Inn, Boston Medical Center, and the Suffolk County House of Correction. The state is also providing money for needle exchanges, testing services, wound care, syringe pickup, and outreach to the homeless, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Some people will say that dumping used needles, as these activists did, crosses a line. If it does, it’s a line that’s crossed every time someone else does the same thing. DaRosa, meanwhile, said he will honor the court order. But stopping him from leaving needles in front of Baker’s home doesn’t stop the scourge for everyone else.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.