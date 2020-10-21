Still undecided? Read on

If you’re still not sure whether to vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump for president, which in and of itself is hard to believe at this point, perhaps this request by the Trump administration will help you decide. In its attempts to continue to strike at Americans when they’re down ( “Judge blocks Trump attempt to end food stamp benefits,” Page A8, Oct. 19), the administration sought to end food stamp benefits for nearly 700,000 unemployed people. How many more egregious acts of this administration can we take? This decision would have cut off their ability even to eat during this horrible pandemic.

Fortunately, Chief US District Judge Beryl Howell of the District of Columbia blocked the attempt, calling it “arbitrary and capricious.”

If you need more proof of Trump’s unfitness, or just a different argument against voting for him, please consider a minimum level of decency to your fellow human being as a guide in making your decision.

Maxine Dolle

Brookline





Lassitude is not an attribute of leadership

On Monday, as COVID-19 cases across the United States were surging, President Trump gave up, declaring that Americans are “tired of COVID” and that it’s time to move on (“Trump rips Fauci, calls top scientists ‘idiots,’ ” Page A6, Oct. 20). Yes, this is the leadership the current president is offering: Encourage everyone to move on and stop fighting a war that the experts tell us is still in its beginning stages, and apt to get much worse over the coming months.

No one will deny that fighting for national survival is tough and tiring. It’s even harder when your supposed leader is focused only on reelection, and openly losing patience over the unfairness and inconvenience of it all.

Imagine, if you can, Franklin Roosevelt throwing in the towel because the challenges and sacrifices of World War II had stripped all the fun out of being president: “OK, that’s enough! I’m tired of this war. Are you with me, folks? It’s all going to magically go away, so let’s move on. It’s so much easier to be selfish and lazy than to fight for your life, liberty, and prosperity like suckers. Please, Adolf, take Europe, and the United States too if you like. It is what it is, and the buck definitely does not stop here.”

Richard Feinberg

Boston





Amazingly, Fauci hasn’t deserted his post

Many in Dr. Anthony Fauci’s situation would have quit a long time ago. But despite repeated abuse, and even threats to himself and his family, he has continued to work to help get Americans through this terrible pandemic. That is the mark of a true patriot.

Bob Kochem

Belmont





Emperor’s new clothes: the GOP fall collection

I did not realize that the “emperor’s new clothes” come in a variety of colors and styles.

How Republicans can accuse the Democrats of wanting to “pack the court” is astounding. Isn’t the rushed confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, in its way, a brazen attempt to pack the Supreme Court?

And where is the mythical health care plan that the Trump administration has been touting for four years? They intend to replace the Affordable Care Act with what? Millions may well lose protection for preexisting conditions.

And as the great battle goes on to contain and defeat the coronavirus, the president and his enablers keep asking, “What virus?”

Gordon D. Chase

Shirley