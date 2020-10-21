With remote learning, we’re witnessing a crisis in education

Thank you to the Globe for bringing the catastrophe of remote learning to light in the article “With remote learning, a disconnect” (Page A1, Oct. 18).

Naomi Martin captures the frustrations of children and parents, the unsustainability of this practice, and, most important, the inequities in education exacerbated by having students out of school.

However, the larger question is: Why is this model being allowed to operate in cities and towns across the state, many of which have low transmission rates of the virus? It appears that unrealistic demands from teachers unions and inaction by local school committees have created this poor attempt at education.