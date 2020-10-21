Home of the Week: Stars of A&E flipping show overhauled this Natick mid-century modern. See inside.

Year built: 1967

Square feet: 3,380 (includes the garage)

Beds: 5

Baths: 3 full, 1 half

Water/sewer: Public/private

Taxes: To be determined

For this mid-century modern house, which counts the Charles River as a backyard neighbor, 2020 is the new 1967. Built 53 years ago, the home recently underwent a vibrant revival that retained its trapezoid-like shape, sloping roofline, and the original conviction that you should use large plate-glass windows to let in the sun and nature.

Elsewhere, though, the redesign by Peter and Desi Souhleris, from CityLight Homes and the A&E show “Flipping Boston,” and architect Flow Design Inc. is evident. (“Flipping Boston” is in reruns.)

From an elevated parking space, cast concrete paver walls and granite stairs wind into a walkway toward the double front door. They also provide a stopping place to take in a new exterior that honors mid-century modern design with big black-framed windows in a mix of squares, rectangles, and trapezoids and gray clapboard accented by primed cedar shiplap above the door and wrapping around the right side of the house.

Those doors open into a two-story foyer with wide-plank engineered oak flooring and a clear view of the home’s open layout, which encompasses the living and dining areas and the kitchen. Wide windows and a slider take up the rear wall, casting a warm glow on the chocolate brown ceiling — in excellent contrast to the home’s primarily white walls. The slider opens onto an expansive deck with views of the sloping lawn, mature trees, and river.

The eat-in kitchen, once the home’s three-season porch, features white quartz waterfall countertops that stand out against extensive European-style cabinetry the color of a nice cup of espresso. The appliances, including the gas stove, are stainless steel. A wide island offers seating for three, while three globe lights, a Sputnik chandelier with Edison bulbs over the breakfast table, and track lighting brighten the space for reading while dinner cooks. The kitchen has a wine chiller, so you can pour a glass while you wait. There is no backsplash.

The kitchen used to be in the space that now holds a formal dining area boasting a larger Sputnik chandelier with Edison bulbs, track lighting, and tall, custom muntin-less windows that don’t detract from the river view.

On the other side of the wall, a tall chimney in the living room hosts a wood-burning fireplace that has a quartz mantel and a custom coat of plaster with a mixture of dyes that gives it the look of concrete.

This level also holds three bedrooms and two full baths. Each of the bedrooms has a closet and a set of big square windows. One bedroom features a triple-door closet, as well as an en-suite bath with a single floating vanity that has an engineered composite top and an integrated sink on top of a cabinet similar to the ones found in the kitchen. The shower, which sits behind a frameless glass door, offers a pebblestone floor, a porcelain tile surround, and nook lighting in the soap tray. The flooring is porcelain tile. The second full bath comes with a floating double vanity that has an engineered composite top and an integrated sink. Glass doors open to the tub/shower combination, and the flooring is ceramic tile.

Black handrails with vertical steel wire balustrades lead to a second floor in which the owner suite spans the space front to back. The bedroom boasts a vaulted ceiling (it’s 12 feet at its highest point), as well as a sitting area with an electric fireplace and space for a television. A slider opens to a private deck and a commanding view of the 1.12-acre lot. The suite also comes with a double closet, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a floating double vanity topped with an engineered composite countertop and integrated sinks, a shower with frameless glass doors and nook lighting in the soap tray, and gray ceramic tile flooring.

The second floor also holds the home’s fifth bedroom, which is sized for use as a nursery or a home office.

The walk-out lower level is not a basement in the traditional sense, although the laundry area is found here. The main draw is a carpeted family room with a gas fireplace and sliders with direct access to the fenced-in backyard. This floor has a half bath.

The septic and HVAC systems, windows, doors, siding, and tankless water heater are new. The wide two-car garage is tucked underneath the home.

Steven Belesis of Souhleris Realty in Peabody and CityLight Homes has the listing. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on this home.

Take a video tour.

See more photos of the property below:

