Bates sets course record in leading Weymouth girls' cross-country to 3-0 start

“She is very confident in her ability to execute a race,” said Weymouth coach Mike Miller.

And setting the pace for the Wildcats in the Bay State Conference is eighth grader Ella Bates, who is unbeaten in three starts. On Wednesday afternoon, Weymouth earned a 23-32 BSC victory over visiting Milton, with Bates completing the 2.7-mile layout at Wompatuck State Park in 16 minutes, 46 seconds, a new course record.

The Weymouth girls’ cross-country team is off and running with a 3-0 start.

Senior captain Kerin Johnson was third, followed by juniors Alison Glavin (5th), Jackie Tanashian (6th), and Emma Doran (8th). Bates took first in each of Weymouth’s previous two races, results that Miller said boost the placings of the rest of the team.

Advertisement

“Having a girl up top like [Bates] has helped our veteran pack of girls relax, because they know that she’s taking care of the top of the race,” Miller said.

Brockton 16, West Bridgewater 45 — Nicole Dunbury (19:23) and Sarah Bullock(19:53), shoulder to shoulder for most of the race, went 1-2 for the unbeaten Boxers on the 5K course.

Cohasset 24, East Bridgewater 35 — Leesil Gilbert (1st), Bridget Kondrat (3rd), and Mason Joyce (5th) paced the Skippers (2-1) to the South Shore win over the Vikings.

Boys’ cross-country

Brockton 20, West Bridgewater 40 — Caleb Deane (17:09) remained unbeaten for the undefeated Boxers, with teammates Nick O’Connell and Mamadu Tchamo placing second and fourth on the 5K course.

Brookline 21, Newton North 34 — Senior Corey Seager ran 3.1 miles in 16:16 to lead the visiting Warriors (3-0) to the Bay State Conference win.

Quincy/North Quincy 20, Pembroke 35 — Junior Robert Cannon and seniors Matt Francouer and Vinh Tran finished 1-2-3 at the 2.5-mile Pageant Field course for Quincy/North Quincy (3-1), which claimed the program’s first victory over Pembroke.

Advertisement

Field hockey

Andover 5, North Andover 0 — Junior Lily Farnham netted three goals and sophomore Emma Reilly had three assists to lead the Golden Warriors (2-0) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Pembroke 2, Hanover 1 — Junior Kaleigh Murphy and senior Miranda Demita each scored and senior Kate Cobb had 13 saves for the Titans (2-1-1) in the Patriot League win.

Sandwich 4, Barnstable 0 — Junior Paige Hawkins scored a hat trick and added an assist for the Blue Knights (4-0), who stayed undefeated in the Cape and Islands with the win.

Sturgis West 1, St. John Paul II 0 — JPII is still seeking the program’s first win in its inaugural season, but the Lions delivered a stellar effort in the Cape & Islands loss. With starter Lili Crofford (appendix) and backup Lylah Carll (illness) sidelined, Ella Sassone stopped 12 of 13 shots in her first appearance in goal. After a scoreless first half, Jinpei Holmes broke in uncontested and slipped one past the diving Sassone with just four ticks remaining in the 3rd quarter for the game’s only goal.

Boys’ golf

Winchester 49.5, Lexington 22.5 — The defending Division 2 champion Winchester golf team is 8-0. But the team’s 49.5-22.5 throttling of Middlesex League foe Lexington Wednesday afternoon was undoubtedly its best performance of the fall. University of Connecticut recruit Trevor Lopez earned medalist honors with a 3-under-par 32 at Lexington Country Club that included five birdies. Owen Egan and Phil Sughrue each shot even-par 35s. “My team last year was really good, but this team is better,” Winchester coach Tom Walsh said. “We’re deeper. (Lexington coach Richard Thibeault) said ‘this is probably the best performance I’ve ever seen.’”

Advertisement

Bishop Stang 103, New Bedford 74 — Senior Graham Brown shot a 41 to lead the Spartans (9-0) to the win at the Country Club of New Bedford.

Bridgewater-Raynham 73, West Bridgewater 98 — Justin Peters (35) and Richie Thayer (36) combined for 53 Stableford points at West Bridgewater CC as the Trojans recorded their best score of the season to cap a 10-0 slate.

Canton 147, North Attleborough 156 — Conor Hunter shot an even-par 35 and Will Gefteas and Owen Donovan added 37s to lead the Bulldogs (8-0) to the Hockomock win.

Franklin 149, Taunton 194 — Senior Jack Paterson led the Panthers (8-0) with a 2-under-par 33 and senior Sean Connelly had a 38 in the Hockomock win at Franklin Country Club.

Hingham 242, Silver Lake 261 — Jake Wilson shot a 2-over 38 at Halifax CC to lead the Harbormen to the Patriot League win.

Matignon 96, Saint Joseph Prep 92 — Junior Nick Avavani had 24 points at Newton Commonwealth to lead the Warriors to the Catholic Central win.

Medfield 227, Norwood 228 — Junior James Davignon shot 2-under-par 34 at Norwood CC to lead the Warriors (6-4) to the Tri-Valley League victory. Jared Shea carded a 3-under 33 for Norwood.

Norton 264, Bellingham 295 — Matt Nichols had a 4-over 40 to lead the Lancers to the Tri-Valley win at TPC Boston.

Advertisement

Shawsheen 146, Essex Tech 95 — Sean Murphy fired a 4-over-par 39 at Patriot GC for the Rams (8-0) in the Commonwealth win.

Wellesley 83, Walpole 68 — Ryan Malloy shot 2-over 37 at Walpole CC to lead the Raiders to the Bay State Conference win.

Weston 72, Bedford 36 — Senior Jacob Finard shot a 1-over-par 36 to help the Wildcats (8-0) stay undefeated in the Dual County League.

Xaverian 232, BC High 260 — Junior Spencer Dumas and sophomore Ryan Scollins each shot 1-over-par 37 to lead the Hawks (6-3) to the Catholic Conference win.

Boys’ soccer

Franklin 2, Taunton 1 — Ben Moccia and Ethan Cain scored early back-to-back goals for the Panthers (2-3-1) in the Hockomock League win. Riley Rebello scored the Tigers' lone goal.

Newburyport 2, Manchester Essex 0 — Harry Costello scored the winner as the Clippers (4-0-2) blanked the Hornets in a Cape Ann League game.

Pentucket 6, Ipswich 1 — Senior Luke Dickson scored twice and senior Seamus O’Keefe supplied two assists for Pentucket (3-0-1) in the Cape Ann League.

Scituate 3, Duxbury 0 — Matt Melanson netted two goals and Colby Mullen added a third as the Sailors (5-0-1) cruised past the Dragons.

Whitman-Hanson 8, North Quincy 0 — Senior captain Brandon Nehiley scored a hat trick and added an assist, and senior Joel Arsenault had two goals and an assist for the Panthers (3-4) in the Patriot League win.

Advertisement

Girls’ soccer

Bishop Stang 3, Archbishop Williams 1 — Sophomore Taylor Oliveira scored twice as the Spartans (3-1-1) came away with the Catholic Central win in North Dartmouth.

Bridgewater-Raynham 1, Dartmouth 0 — Senior captain Kylie Witkus scored a free kick at the end of the first half for the game’s only goal as the Trojans (5-0) remained unbeaten in the Southeast Conference.

Danvers 5, Swampscott 2 — Junior Arianna Bezanson scored four times for the Falcons (2-0) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Duxbury 1, Silver Lake 0 — Senior captain Liv Schortmann converted a penalty kick with 2:32 left in the first quarter, senior Devyn Hanley posted a shutout in net, and the Dragons (2-4) avenged an early-season Patriot League loss to the Lakers (2-3-1).

Mansfield 2, Attleboro 0 — Cathryn Cooney scored twice to lead the visiting Hornets to the Hockomock win.

Oliver Ames 4, Sharon 1 — Junior Camryn O’Connor scored once and provided two assists as the Tigers (2-0-4) scored four unanswered goals after trailing 1-0 to claim the Hockomock League win.

Saint Joseph Prep 4, Matignon 1 — Senior Katelyn Botte scored twice and freshman Aine Flynn was a standout in goal for the Phoenix in the Catholic Central win.

Scituate 3, Quincy 0 — Goals from Brooke Pierotti, Caroline Horan, and Sarah Gillis lifted the Sailors (6-0) over Quincy.

West Bridgewater 5, New Bedford 0 — Freshman Rachel Geniuch logged a hat trick for the Wildcats (3-2) in the Southeast pod win.

Girls’ volleyball

Billerica 3, Lowell 0 — Stellar defensively, Abby Iozzo delivered 19 digs and five service points or the Indians (3-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Kailey Roche chipped in 13 assists and two blocks. blocks.