Bruins sign forward Zach Senyshyn to two-way deal at league minimum

Senyshyn, one of the team’s three first-round picks in the 2015 draft (Jakub Zboril 13th, DeBrusk 14th, Senyshyn 15th) played in four games last year, chipping in two assists. He put up a 7-9--16 line in 42 games with Providence.

Zach Senyshyn has another chance to prove he’s worthy of a future NHL gig, by way of a one-year, two-way deal worth a league-minimum $700,000.

The Bruins signed one of their restricted free agents Wednesday. The player in question is not Jake DeBrusk.

Though his offensive output in juniors (114 goals, 177 points in 195 games) made his first-round selection somewhat reasonable, Senyshyn hasn’t produced at a clip that pegs his NHL stock higher than a bottom-six forward. In 174 AHL games, the 23-year-old right winger has scored 33 goals with 33 assists.

He has his believers in the Bruins' organization.

In May, Providence coach Jay Leach enthusiastically said Senyshyn (6-2, 195 pounds) wasn’t done growing.

“Players develop in different ways and on different timetables,” said Leach, who liked Senyshyn’s speed and grit on a line with P-Bruins Brendan Gaunce and Brendan Woods.

In the final six weeks of the season, “Seny was starting to score, was getting to the dirty areas and they were a heavy forechecking line,” Leach said. "It just seemed like he was starting to put it together.

“I saw speed, I saw a willingness to get to the net, I saw a willingness to be an F1 on the forecheck," said Leach. "And with that came some offensive opportunities and he started to cash in a bit.”

DeBrusk and Peter Cehlarik are the only RFAs general manager Don Sweeney has yet to sign. Among unrestricted free agents, only captain Zdeno Chara remains without a contract.

