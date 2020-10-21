Celtics announce Daniel Theis undergoes successful knee surgery

The Celtics announced Wednesday that center Daniel Theis underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Tuesday, including removal of a loose body.
The surgery was performed by Celtics team physician Dr. Tony Schena at New England Baptist Hospital. The team added that the procedure is not expected to affect Theis’s ability to fully participate in training camp.
The 6-foot-8-inch, 245-pound Theis averaged 9.2 points in 65 regular-season games this season.
