Dodgers find comfort zone in Rangers' new ballpark

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before Wednesday night’s game that all the experience there has made it feel more like a home field and is definitely an advantage.

Game 2 of the World Series will be the Dodgers' 15th game at the $1.2 billion Globe Life Field. That is already half as many as the 30 games the Texas Rangers have played in their new home, which opened during the pandemic-shortened season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have certainly settled into the new ballpark deep in the heart of Texas.

Los Angeles, which had the best record in the majors during the regular season, has been in the home clubhouse and home dugout for more than two weeks.

That run began with a three-game sweep of San Diego in the National League Division Series, then a seven-game National League Championship Series win over Atlanta before facing Tampa Bay in the World Series

The Dodgers were on the other side for a three-game series during the regular season in late August against the Rangers.

Rays load up on lefties

Austin Meadows led off as the designated hitter for Tampa Bay and first baseman Ji-Man Choi was in the cleanup spot for the Rays in Game 2 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With rookie righthander Tony Gonsolin on the mound for the Dodgers on Wednesday night, the Rays loaded up their lineup with five lefthanded hitters. Meadows and Choi, both lefties, were in the lineup after not starting the series opener against Dodgers lefthanded starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw in Game 1.

Lefthander Blake Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, started for the Rays in Game 2 after righthander Tyler Glasnow opened Game 1.

Kiké Hernández, who entered Tuesday’s 8-3 Dodgers win as a pinch-hitter after Glasnow was out of the game, started Game 2 start at second base. Chris Taylor moved to left field, with AJ Pollock the designated hitter and Will Smith the catcher after being the DH in Game 1.

Game 1: a ratings flop

The Dodgers' victory over the Rays in Game 1 drew a record-low audience of television viewers for a World Series game.

Los Angeles' 8-3 win received a 5.1 rating and was seen by an average of 9,195,000 viewers on Fox from 8:06 p.m. to 11:41 p.m. EDT on Tuesday night, Nielsen Media Research said Wednesday.

The previous low had been set the only other time the Rays were in the World Series, when their 5-4 loss to Philadelphia in Game 3 in 2008 was viewed by an average of 9,836,000 that Oct. 25, a Saturday night.

Until now, the low for a Game 1 had been San Francisco’s 7-1 win over Kansas City on Oct. 21, 2012, viewed by an average of 12,191,000 on a Tuesday night.

Washington’s 5-4 victory over Houston in last year’s opener was seen by an average of 12,283,000 on Oct. 22, also a Tuesday night.

Still, Fox won the prime time evening with its best performance on a Tuesday night since Game 6 of last year’s World Series.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast.