EMass girls' soccer: Scituate’s Elizabeth Finn headlines Players of the Week

Livvy DeCicco, Haverhill — The junior keeper put up nine saves in a nail-biting 3-2 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Dracut, the Hillies’ first victory of the year.

Elizabeth Finn, Scituate — The sophomore netted at least one goal in each of the Sailors' first five games. Her two tallies in Monday’s matchup with Hanover paved the way for a 4-3 Patriot League victory.

Emilia Henry, Quincy — The senior scored both goals in the Presidents' 2-1 victory over Patriot League foe Plymouth South on Monday.

Daria Horman, Sandwich — On senior day for the Knights (4-0-1), Horman tapped in an indirect free kick with less than two minutes to go for a 1-0 Cape & Islands win over Monomoy.

Aliza Som, Greater Lowell — The junior netted all four goals in the first half for Greater Lowell (5-2-1) in a 4-0 win over Innovation Academy. With the win, the Gryphons moved to 5-1, atop the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.