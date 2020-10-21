fb-pixel
GIRLS' SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls' soccer: Scituate’s Elizabeth Finn headlines Players of the Week

By Emma Healy Globe Correspondent,Updated October 21, 2020, 58 minutes ago

Players of the Week

Highlights top performances from EMass girls' soccer players in the past week:

Livvy DeCicco, Haverhill — The junior keeper put up nine saves in a nail-biting 3-2 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Dracut, the Hillies’ first victory of the year.

Elizabeth Finn, Scituate — The sophomore netted at least one goal in each of the Sailors' first five games. Her two tallies in Monday’s matchup with Hanover paved the way for a 4-3 Patriot League victory.

Emilia Henry, Quincy — The senior scored both goals in the Presidents' 2-1 victory over Patriot League foe Plymouth South on Monday.

Daria Horman, Sandwich — On senior day for the Knights (4-0-1), Horman tapped in an indirect free kick with less than two minutes to go for a 1-0 Cape & Islands win over Monomoy.

Aliza Som, Greater Lowell — The junior netted all four goals in the first half for Greater Lowell (5-2-1) in a 4-0 win over Innovation Academy. With the win, the Gryphons moved to 5-1, atop the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.