fb-pixel

‘Ight Imma cry’: Mookie Betts stole the show at the World Series — and people couldn’t help but think of the Red Sox

By Shannon Larson Globe Correspondent,Updated October 21, 2020, 1 hour ago
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrated a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, in Arlington, Texas.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrated a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, in Arlington, Texas.Eric Gay/Associated Press

Mookie Betts had a show-stopping performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they faced off against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night: becoming the first player to hit a home run, steal two bases, and score two runs in a World Series game.

With his speed propelling him across the bases, Betts pumped his fists into the air — both capturing the hearts of Dodgers fans and yet again breaking those of Red Sox supporters.

When the Red Sox elected to not sign Betts — claiming he was too expensive to keep on — and traded him to the Dodgers in January, both sports journalists and devoted followers had their heads spinning over the decision.

Advertisement

Those feelings — of pure confusion and outrage — were renewed during Game 1. People took to social media to once more chastise the Red Sox, with memes galore spreading like wildfire.

One graphic showed SpongeBob with tears in his eyes, the caption simply reading: “Ight Imma cry.” Another featured a scene from the movie “Knives Out,” with Daniel Craig’s character saying, “It makes no damn sense. Compels me though.”

Even basketball stars Magic Johnson and LeBron James marveled at the success of Betts during the game, with the former writing on Twitter, “just WOW,” and the latter, “[Betts] did it all.”

A player that can both be compared to Babe Ruth and win America free tacos for the second time? Who could ask for more?

See some reactions below: