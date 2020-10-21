‘Ight Imma cry’: Mookie Betts stole the show at the World Series — and people couldn’t help but think of the Red Sox

Mookie Betts had a show-stopping performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they faced off against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night: becoming the first player to hit a home run, steal two bases, and score two runs in a World Series game.
With his speed propelling him across the bases, Betts pumped his fists into the air — both capturing the hearts of Dodgers fans and yet again breaking those of Red Sox supporters.
When the Red Sox elected to not sign Betts — claiming he was too expensive to keep on — and traded him to the Dodgers in January, both sports journalists and devoted followers had their heads spinning over the decision.
Those feelings — of pure confusion and outrage — were renewed during Game 1. People took to social media to once more chastise the Red Sox, with memes galore spreading like wildfire.
One graphic showed SpongeBob with tears in his eyes, the caption simply reading: “Ight Imma cry.” Another featured a scene from the movie “Knives Out,” with Daniel Craig’s character saying, “It makes no damn sense. Compels me though.”
Even basketball stars Magic Johnson and LeBron James marveled at the success of Betts during the game, with the former writing on Twitter, “just WOW,” and the latter, “[Betts] did it all.”
A player that can both be compared to Babe Ruth and win America free tacos for the second time? Who could ask for more?
See some reactions below:
Trying to figure out why the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/6o4YxNJPsU— BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) October 21, 2020
Still can't believe the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts...— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 21, 2020
(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/ibTszhwkj0
Red Sox fans watching Mookie Betts in the World Series: pic.twitter.com/JMBfqd7yVx— SportsNation (@SportsNation) October 21, 2020
a baseball team trading away mookie betts pic.twitter.com/tgquipZByA— Sean Yoo (@SeanYoo) October 21, 2020
Mookie Betts is America's free taco hero for the second time. pic.twitter.com/mWvpnWyTuj— Red (@SurvivingGrady) October 21, 2020
Mookie Betts steals 2 bases and has a walk in same inning of World Series game-only one other player ever did that-Babe Ruth. Both after they were traded from Red Sox— Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) October 21, 2020
and just like Babe Ruth, the Red Sox let Mookie Betts go 🙃@truebluela pic.twitter.com/8EPrxux88i— SB Nation (@SBNation) October 21, 2020
Congratulations to Mookie Betts for becoming the first player in World Series history with 2+ steals, a homer, and 2+ runs in a single game! His play tonight...just WOW!!! 😱— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 21, 2020
1 down! @ClaytonKersh22 was himself(which is AMAZING), @mookiebetts did it all, @Cody_Bellinger went yard again and the whole team was simply damn good! @Dodgers. #OnToTheNextOne— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 21, 2020
The greatest bargain in all of baseball? Mookie Betts at just $365 million.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 21, 2020