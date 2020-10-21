‘Ight Imma cry’: Mookie Betts stole the show at the World Series — and people couldn’t help but think of the Red Sox

Mookie Betts had a show-stopping performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they faced off against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night: becoming the first player to hit a home run, steal two bases, and score two runs in a World Series game.

With his speed propelling him across the bases, Betts pumped his fists into the air — both capturing the hearts of Dodgers fans and yet again breaking those of Red Sox supporters.

When the Red Sox elected to not sign Betts — claiming he was too expensive to keep on — and traded him to the Dodgers in January, both sports journalists and devoted followers had their heads spinning over the decision.