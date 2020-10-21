MIAA committee recommends there be no official winter postseason events

During a virtual meeting Wednesday, the Tournament Management Committee voted, 15-0, to approve a recommendation to not conduct any MIAA-sponsored postseason tournaments at the end of any potential 2020-21 winter season.

However, it is increasingly unlikely there will be postseason tournaments, at least in their traditional form. Don’t plan on a “State Final Sunday” at the Garden, or basketball in Worcester, but don’t yet throw away any hopes of some kind of “playoffs.”

The status of the winter high school sports season — whether it can be safely run amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and how it will be structured — remains to be determined.

The TMC vote is nonbinding, and any determination on the status of the winter season will be up to the MIAA’s Board of Directors in the coming weeks. The COVID-19 task force has been meeting regularly, including as recently as Monday, in conjunction with members of the TMC and state agencies. The MIAA has said it expects updated guidance from the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs by early November.

Jared Shannon, athletic director at Wahconah and a member of both the TMC and the COVID-19 task force, made the motion to recommend canceling any MIAA-sponsored winter tournaments, citing the multiple issues schools are facing.

“We’re not going to participate in a state tournament because we’re not going to be allowed to leave [Berkshire County],” Shannon said. “So there’s a range of reasons why I firmly believe that the state tournament is just not going to happen.”

TMC chair Jim O’Leary solicited input from committee members from each of the nine MIAA districts. While there was mixed sentiment on whether or not MIAA tournaments should be held, the committee ultimately voted unanimously.

Depending on the board’s final vote on the winter season, individual leagues and districts still might have the option of conducting their own tournaments within whatever guidelines are presented. The board voted earlier this year for a winter season from Nov. 30 to Feb. 21, but also left it up to individual districts and leagues to alter those dates if necessary. Not being locked into dates for MIAA tournaments would allow further flexibility.

“I think competition is key for our kids,” said Dennis-Yarmouth principal Paul Funk, also a member of the COVID-19 task force, saying he would like the option of Cape Cod-area schools being able to compete regionally with others from the southeast part of the state or beyond.

Indoor track to Fall II?

With the Reggie Lewis Center and other indoor track facilities unavailable until at least Jan. 1, and likely later, the MIAA Cross-Country and Track & Field Committee approved, 16-0-1, Tuesday morning to support the option to move the indoor season to the Fall 2 season (Feb. 22-April 25), with the understanding that it could take place indoors if health metrics allow.

This would leave spring season intact.

The advisory will be forwarded to the MIAA’s COVID-19 task force for review.

“We can’t run the traditional indoor season," said Hingham’s Rick Kates, the coaches’ representative on the committee. “There is nowhere to go.”

In its meeting Monday, the state track coaches association had approved a similar recommendation, per Weymouth coach Mike Miller.

As guidelines are released by the state, a subcommittee will meet weekly, to be “nimble,” according to committee chair Pete Rittenburg, in addressing challenges for a possible winter season.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.