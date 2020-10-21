MK Ward has been a keeper in Holliston’s rise in Tri-Valley League

The more the Panthers started winning, the more Ward’s teammates messed with her.

With no wood to knock on nearby, she used her own head and her teammates' heads as substitutes. Teammate Megan Putvinski laughed as she shared how Ward would double-tap her own noggin, then hop from one teammate to the next to make sure she accounted for every loose end.

“They’d be like, ‘Oh, easy win today, we’re going to win 10-0,’ ” Ward recalled with a grin. “Then I’d have to knock on heads.”

Perhaps there was a method to her madness. The University of Connecticut-bound standout allowed .33 goals per game, was named Tri-Valley Large MVP, and provided massive saves throughout the playoffs to earn Globe Division 2 Athlete of the Year honors as a junior.

She was instrumental in a quarterfinal shootout win over Silver Lake and a tense state championship triumph over perennial power Winchester. Those who know Ward well describe her as a goofball off the field and a fierce competitor on it — someone who consistently rises to the occasion when the game is on the line.

“I don’t think there’s a single person in Holliston that doesn’t like MK,” Holliston coach Brielle Chadsey said. “I think there are some people in other towns that maybe don’t like her so much and are waiting for her to graduate. She’s the life of the team. She really is.”

It seems difficult to believe now, but Ward wasn’t always a goalie. She initially alternated between defense and striker in middle school, and when a club teammate went down with an injury, she was quick to pounce on the opportunity to fill the void.

“I really didn’t know what to expect, but I ended up falling in love with the position,” Ward said.

She credits her coaches, including goalie instructor Matt Davison, for molding her into the player she is. Ward acknowledges “you’ve got to be a little bit crazy” to play keeper, and she embraces that vibe. Her favorite moments are when the game is tight, the ball is flying at her, and she has to trust her instincts and react in a split-second.

Ward played exclusively club soccer at the start of high school, but Chadsey was overjoyed when Ward and Putvinski decided it was time to suit up for the Panthers as juniors.

“I didn’t really know they were coming, and when I got that e-mail, my mind was all over the place,” Chadsey said. “I was thinking maybe we could do something special.”

She was right, and it quickly became clear a juggernaut was forming as Holliston finished the regular season undefeated. Against Silver Lake in the tournament, Ward came off her line and made a season-extending save in double overtime. She then saved two penalty kicks and helped Holliston avoid what would have been a crushing loss.

Ward posted a shutout in the South final against TVL rival Medway, then kept Winchester’s high-octane offense in check to secure the first state championship in program history. She didn’t have to knock on heads any longer. The dream season was complete, and Ward and her teammates were ecstatic.

The Panthers are undefeated to start this season as well, and Ward has blossomed into even more of a vocal leader and steady stopper.

Said Putvinski: “No matter what situation we’re in, she always sees the bright side and gives a sense of calmness over the team, like, ‘Hey, we’ve got this. We can do this.’ She knows when she needs to step up.”

Direct kicks

▪ In her first season at Hingham (4-0-1), Sarah Dacey has guided the Harborwomen to a 4-0-1 start. The program has a proud history, but Dacey is more focused on the abilities of her team in the present. “Everyone knows that there is a great tradition at Hingham and that there have been very talented players that come through. For me, I was just excited knowing that I was going to coach a good team,” said Dacey, the former Framingham High and University of North Carolina standout who was coming off a four-year run as head coach at Division 2 Barry University. “Good” might be an understatement; the Harborwomen boast a core of quality players at both ends of the field. In a 6-0 win over Patriot League foe Marshfield earlier this week, Emily Gibbons notched a goal just a minute into play. The Patriot League is typically challenging, and this season is no different with Whitman-Hanson, Scituate, and Plymouth North in the mix. Hingham’s hunt for a league title won’t be easy. “We know how good the Patriot League is,” Dacey said. “We know that we’re going to get a good game from everyone.” … Another school vying for a Patriot League title is Scituate (5-0), which has scored at least three goals in all but one of its games this season, including seven in a dominant win over North Quincy. Despite Scituate’s offensive prowess, challengers in the Patriot League have put up a good fight. Both Notre Dame-Hingham and Hanover fought tooth-and-nail against the Sailors, eventually each falling, 4-3, to Scituate … Eighth-grader Bre Moloney recorded a goal and an assist in St. Mary’s 4-0 win over Malden Catholic on Friday. In her first year as a varsity player for the Spartans, and often as the youngest player on the field, Maloney is making an impact.

Games to watch

Needham at Natick, Friday, 6:30 p.m. — The Rockets and Redhawks, both of whom advanced to the Division 1 South semifinals last year, will battle for the second time in three days.

Arlington at Winchester, Saturday, 9 a.m. — The Sachems are set to honor their 15 seniors and duke it out with the surging Spy Ponders for Middlesex-Liberty bragging rights.

Manchester Essex at Amesbury, Saturday, 11 a.m. — Two strong teams will go head-to-head in a rematch of the previous two Division 4 North finals.

Dover-Sherborn at Medfield, Sunday, 3:30 p.m. — Both sides are undefeated as of Wednesday afternoon, and they’ll try to help their standing in the ultra-competitive Tri-Valley.

Oliver Ames at Canton, Monday, 6:15 p.m. —The Tigers, undefeated as of Wednesday at 1-0-4, will look to keep the momentum going on the road.

Globe correspondent Emma Healy also contributed to this report.