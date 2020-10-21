Stan Van Gundy to coach Pelicans

Stan Van Gundy is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he’ll take over a promising team that includes 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson and reigning Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram . Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract, said a person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms had not been revealed publicly. The coach said on his Twitter account Wednesday that he was “excited to join a talented New Orleans Pelicans team” and thanked team owner Gayle Benson and others for the opportunity. In New Orleans, Van Gundy will replace Alvin Gentry , who was let go after the Pelicans missed this season’s playoffs. Part of the problem for the Pelicans this season was that Williamson missed most of the season; he averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game on 58 percent shooting, albeit in only 24 games.

Former Masters champion Adam Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrew from the Zozo Championship at Sherwood , becoming the second high-profile golfer in as many weeks to do so. Dustin Johnson, the world’s No. 1 player, tested positive last week at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. Scott has not played since the US Open, and the Australian has played only four times — two majors and two FedEx Cup playoff events — in the four months since the PGA Tour returned from the COVID-19 shutdown.

Colleges

Self-imposed penalties for LSU football

LSU has self-imposed penalties for NCAA rules violations by the football program that include a reduction of scholarships and a two-year ban from its athletic facilities for Cleveland Browns star and former Tigers receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to a report by Sports Illustrated. LSU self-imposed a reduction of eight football scholarships over two years for the Level I football violation, Sports Illustrated reported. Sports Illustrated also reported LSU was self-imposing recruiting restrictions on coach Ed Orgeron for a Level III violation of impermissible contact with a recruit. ESPN reported that LSU is charged with a Level III violation involving Beckham, who gave $2,000 in cash to four Tigers football players on the field after the team’s 42-25 victory over Clemson in the national championship game on Jan. 13.

Clemson’s Lawrence top offensive player

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was picked as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top offensive player through the season’s first half in voting by Associated Press writers covering the league. Lawrence received seven of nine votes. Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente, who has kept 19th-ranked Hokies winning despite being shorthanded, was picked the top coach. Pittsburgh defensive end Patrick Jones II, who has an FBS-best seven sacks, including three against both Louisville and Boston College, was named the top defensive player. Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs was the top freshman …Pat Chambers resigned as Penn State’s basketball coach following an internal investigation by the school into allegations of inappropriate conduct. Chambers, 49, had been at Penn State for nine years and was coming off the team’s best season under his direction. Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said that she would not disclose details of the school’s investigation, but did say NCAA matters were not part of the investigation … Supporters have started a fundraising drive to save the University of Alaska, Anchorage, hockey team. Save Seawolf Hockey, the group behind the fundraiser, has until February to bring in $3 million to prevent the University of Alaska Board of Regents from eliminating the program, The Anchorage Daily News reported this week.

Cycling

Almeida stills lead Giro d’Italia

João Almeida remained in the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia as the race headed into the high mountains and Ben O’Connor earned his first stage victory in a Grand Tour by winning the 17th leg …Marc Soler made a strong move on the final descent to pull away from the pack and held on to comfortably win the second stage of the Spanish Vuelta, with defending champion Primoz Roglic finishing second to keep the overall leader’s jersey.

Miscellany

Jones take over Petty’s No. 43 car

Erik Jones will drive NASCAR’s iconic No. 43 next season for Richard Petty Motorsports, a pairing of a driver and a team both in need of fresh starts. Jones in August was dropped by megateam Joe Gibbs Racing after six seasons, while Bubba Wallace and RPM are splitting at the end of the year … Kevin McCarthy joined Peter Laviolette’s Washington Capitals coaching staff, an expected move continuing the pair’s partnership that has lasted for more than 15 years … Former Wimbledon semifinalist Julia Goerges retired from tennis at the age of 31. The German reached her highest ranking of ninth in the world in 2018 and was ranked 45th at her retirement. Her most recent match was a second-round loss to fellow German Laura Siegemund at the French Open… Manchester United soccer team’s revenue dropped by almost a fifth because the team did not play in the Champions League and because it was forced to close its stadium to fans during the coronavirus pandemic.