UMass adds Liberty back to 2020 football slate, days after scheduling second game

UMass had previously scheduled a game against Liberty, which was canceled after the pandemic wreaked havoc on college football schedules.

On Monday, the Minutemen announced they will travel to West Virginia to play Marshall (2:30 p.m.) on Nov. 7. On Wednesday, they announced a third game: at Liberty (noon) on Nov. 27.

Soon after returning from its season opener at Georgia Southern Saturday, the University of Massachusetts football team officially added another game to its schedule.

Before UMass can even resume practicing, each player who traveled to Statesboro, Ga., over the weekend must test negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Friday.

While the challenges of competing during a pandemic are myriad, second-year coach Walt Bell said there have been no excuses from his players, who are currently in quarantine and will look to get back on the practice field by Sunday.

“[It is] a little bit unique, but we’re able to do whatever we have to do,” Bell said in a conference call Wednesday. “We’ll get 2½ weeks of preparation and we’ll probably end up with only three or four actual practices [before facing Marshall].

“Our kids, at the end of the day, have every opportunity for excuses in the book. But none of them are making excuses. This is a group that’s committed to changing this program, so for me, that’s still going to happen.”

Redshirt senior Mike Fallon earned the start at quarterback Saturday, completing 7 of 12 passes for 41 yards with an interception on a day when UMass managed just 191 scrimmage yards in a 41-0 loss.

Fallon continues to compete with redshirt sophomore Josiah Johnson (6 for 9 passing, 39 yards, INT) and freshman Will Koch for reps, but the Milton High School graduate has earned the respect of his coaches for his commitment to the program over the past four years.

“So many kids nowadays, especially at the quarterback position, when things don’t happen as quickly as they like, they hit the eject button,” said Bell.

“And I think more than anything for Mike, his resiliency [shows]. He’s always prepared as if he was the starter even when he wasn’t."





Whether it’s Fallon, Johnson, or Koch under center on Nov. 7, the Minutemen face a stiff challenge against Marshall, which is ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Liberty is 5-0, coming off a 38-21 win over Syracuse.