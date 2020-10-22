Addition of Maura Tierney a strong argument in favor of ‘Truth Be Told’

I was thinking that “Truth Be Told” just wasn’t sounding good enough. The 10-part limited series, set in New Orleans, is due on Showtime in December, just when we might need an especially engaging crime drama.

OK, so it stars Bryan Cranston, who plays a judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to all kinds of big mistakes. OK, so it is adapted from an Israeli series, like a few other amazing American series including “Homeland” and “In Treatment.” OK, so it is executive produced by “The Good Wife” duo Robert and Michelle King, and Peter Moffat of “The Night Of,” who is also writing it. But still…