Author Christie Tate on what really happens in group therapy

To date, she’s been a member of one or another of the same doctor’s groups for 19 years (“and a couple of months,” she added). “I’ve certainly thought about graduating, leaving, moving on, but I’m really attached,” Tate said. “And I still need support. So I keep going.”

When she was in law school, Christie Tate found herself struggling with feelings of disconnection and loneliness. She wasn’t entirely certain she wanted to live. A friend told her about a psychiatrist who conducted group therapy sessions. She was skeptical, but she gave it a try.

Now she’s written about the experience. In “Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life,” Tate describes her work with the pseudonymous Dr. Rosen and various fellow group members. Tate said she tried at first to write a novel about the experience, “but the real story kept trying to bubble up.”

It certainly has. “Group” is a wild ride through Tate’s (and others') deepest fears and shames, their work lives and sex lives, their very sense of self. It gets pretty raw. “For the most part, I wasn’t worried about my own privacy,” Tate said, but writing about her groupmates was a whole other situation. “We had to negotiate: what stories can I tell, how can I do justice to the process and also honor other people’s privacy and get it right?”

Group therapy isn’t for everybody, Tate said. “But I think for anybody who’s stuck or seeking, just to know there’s yet another tool that people could check out — I guess I’d like to expand the conversation about what’s in the toolbox.” Too many people want therapy, like everything else, to offer a quick fix, she warned. “I just want to contribute to the story by saying it takes longer than a year; it may take longer than you think, to truly transform your life.”

Kate Tuttle, a freelance writer and critic, can be reached at kate.tuttle@gmail.com.