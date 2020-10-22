HomeFront: Borat, Nicole Kidman, Springsteen, and Norman Rockwell

FILM: The highest-profile new release of the week, less for its own merits than for pranking Rudy Giuliani, is “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Sacha Baron Cohen’s “blissful idiot” returns after 14 years to an America that is “sweet and completely out of touch with reality,” mixing stunts that “fuse shock humor and sly moral commentary” with others that fall flat. “We no longer need the excuse of a reporter with a microphone to display our ugly sides,” Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in a 2½-star review. “We do that ourselves now, online and in the streets.”

Welcome once again to Home Front, where the countdown to Halloween has started, and no, “Zoombomber” doesn’t count as a clever costume. As if it were a totally normal year, every entertainment delivery system is overflowing with the creepy and kooky — or you can just watch the news. Personally, I’d rather be diverted. Join me, won’t you?

Advertisement

New Orleans EMTs drawn into the underground designer-drug scene is a promising enough premise; throw in time travel and you get “Synchronic” (wordplay!), the latest from filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. “[T]heir strong suit is a droll interest in chaos theory as it affects average B-movie schmoes just trying to live their lives,” Burr says in a three-star review.”

“Then things get weird” is a thrilling sentence in almost any context; in Burr’s three-star review of “Ham on Rye,” it signals “a haunting and hard-to-pigeonhole feature debut” by Tyler Taormina, who also co-wrote with Eric Berger. The film “plays like ‘Dazed and Confused’ with more poetry and less connective tissue, or ‘Eighth Grade’ with benevolence in place of cruelty.”

Lingering questions abound in Daphne DuMaurier’s classic gothic novel “Rebecca” and the 1940 film — but Ben Wheatley’s 2020 version is a more existential mystery. Writes Burr: “Why on earth would you need a new adaptation of ‘Rebecca’ when the 1940 Alfred Hitchcock version, a best picture Oscar winner, still exists?” He gives it two stars: “The film is handsomely shot and produced, pretty to look at, and it becomes less suspenseful as it goes.”

Advertisement

“The Witches” benefits from its A+ source material by Roald Dahl and a scenery-munching performance by Anne Hathaway as the chief baddie yet garners just two stars from Burr. Blame the director: “[B]y adding the strident CGI vulgarity of late-career Robert Zemeckis to this property’s DNA, ‘The Witches’ becomes scary in new and not always fruitful ways.”

The Independent Film Festival Boston 6th Annual Fall Focus Film Festival starts Oct. 29, and among the standout selections are two documentaries: Sam Pollard’s “MLK/FBI” and Alex Winter’s “Zappa.” The former, about J. Edgar Hoover’s campaign against Martin Luther King Jr., is “sobering, illuminating, and infuriating,” says Globe correspondent Peter Keough. The latter, about musician Frank Zappa, “will immerse you in the mind of a genius.”

The Boston Asian American Film Festival is underway, virtually. Among the 50 entries, the Centerpiece Narrative, Wayne Wang’s “Coming Home Again,” especially resonates with festival founder Susan Chinsen. “Wayne Wang’s work was instrumental to my Asian-American identity,” she tells Globe correspondent Loren King.

From left: Hugh Grant, Noma Dumezweni, and Nicole Kidman in the HBO series "The Undoing." HBO

TV: HBO’s “The Undoing,” starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as “model one-percenters” entangled in a murder mystery, “is entertaining and absorbing … but not in service of anything thought-provoking,” Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert says of the six-episode series written by David E. Kelley. “Everyone appears to have a possible motive — especially if you don’t look too closely or think too logically.”

Advertisement

PODCASTS: The theme of Season 4 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “At Any Age.” The episodes feature stories about the most important relationship lessons people learned at all stages of life, with first-person accounts by people from 17 to 70.

All six episodes of “Mr. 80 Percent,” which traces Globe reporter Mark Shanahan’s experience with prostate cancer, are available wherever you get your podcasts. The series tells “a deeply personal, sometimes harrowing, often funny story about a disease that affects millions of men.” Learn more here.

MUSIC: Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter to You,” which drops Friday, offers nine new tracks and three from the early ’70s to a built-in audience. “[T]hese songs — obsessed with mortality, loss, and memory — are aimed directly at the people who got on the Boss bus at 82nd St. and never got off,” writes Globe reviewer Ken Capobianco. “Ultimately … the record is a celebration of life and a reminder of how rock ‘n’ roll can help transcend grief and loss.”

Also out Friday is a new single by Joey McIntyre, “Own This Town.” He recorded the song last month and shot the video at JP’s Footlights Club. “I’m really happy with my vocals, and it is kind of fitting, you know?” the youngest New Kid on the Block says in a Q&A with the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein. “I think it has some melancholy to it. It feels like a song that’s saying, ‘OK, here’s where I am.’”

Advertisement

“The mission: to station musicians outside as many polling places as possible on Election Day.” The Globe’s Zoë Madonna catches up with “Play the Vote” creator Mike Block (“a prolific cellist, singer/songwriter, arranger, and teacher”), whose three-week-old brainchild already extends to 32 states and DC. “Practicing and playing music brings me joy,” he says. “Wouldn’t it be cool if I went down to the polling station and just played music all day?”

“In some ways, this is as close as I’ll ever get to writing a memoir,” cultural historian and Elvis biographer Peter Guralnick says of his new book, “Looking to Get Lost: Adventures in Music and Writing.” The book “features essays written from inside some of popular music’s longest shadows — Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Eric Clapton," writes Globe correspondent James Sullivan. “But it also tells a subtle story of Guralnick’s own heroic journey.”

VISUAL ART: “Imagining Freedom,” at the Norman Rockwell Museum, centers on the iconic “Four Freedoms” paintings and surrounds them with “a trajectory of context, from the moment of their conception right up to here and now,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. “In a different time, ‘Imagining Freedom’ might feel almost quaint. Now, it feels urgent, precarious, a high bar to which we’re falling dangerously short.”

Advertisement

“Persistence: A Community Response to Pervasive Plastic,” an installation by Michelle Lougee on the Minuteman Bikeway in Arlington, was crowdsourced, with “community crafters coming together to crochet plastic bags,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. It “features 37 bright, plastic sculptures bobbing along the Bikeway — some bottle shaped, some tentacled, some fashioned from gathered tubes or bulbs — made of roughly 600 parts crafted by helpers.”

The largest of three exhibitions at the reopened Addison Gallery of American Art is the classic “Robert Frank: The Americans.” Writes the Globe’s Mark Feeney: "This culture tends to use ‘classic’ as a euphemism for ‘old’ or, even more damning, ‘not new.’ What classic truly means is ‘inexhaustible.’ By that standard, ‘The Americans’ is a classic through and through.”

Online exhibitions are helping museums that haven’t yet reopened in 3-D keep a hand in. Mark Feeney checks out four shows “at” three institutions: the Massachusetts Historical Society (voting and pioneering political cartoonist Thomas Nast), the Leventhal Map Center at the Boston Public Library (data visualization), and the MIT Museum (Polaroid photos).

The virtual exhibition “Documenting the Impact of COVID-19 through Photography,” organized by Harvard’s June Carolyn Erlick and Marcela V. Ramos, conveys the Latin American pandemic experience. In a Q&A with Globe correspondent Grace Griffin, Erlick says, “[W]e have a chance now to document the impact of COVID-19, looking at this very strange period of collective isolation and what it meant for the continent..”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including a COVID-19 primer that covers everything from testing mechanics to the difference between quarantine and isolation. Sign up for the newsletter here.

Brian Moller, a.k.a., B Mo the Prince, is a local DJ that has earned a big following on TikTok. Debee Tlumacki for The Boston Globe

COMEDY: In the ever-evolving free-for-all that is TikTok, B Mo the Prince stands out. Stoughton-based radio personality Brian Moller’s “'throw them out there and see what happens’ attitude results in a steady stream of material that’s marked by a guy-next-door genuineness,” reports Globe correspondent Maura Johnston. Says Moller: “For the longest time, I would come up with something and think it was stupid ... And here I am, a few months later, where people are like, ‘Do you tour? Do you do stand-up?’”

FOOD & DINING: One coping strategy for the battered restaurant industry is dining pop-ups all over town, resulting in “a revolving feast of dumplings and doughnuts, noodles and Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches, seven-course Japanese meals and Malaysian menus,” reports Globe food writer Devra First. “Novelty now comes in the form of happenings rather than openings.” She spotlights five search-worthy pop-ups; Kate Holowchik’s Lionheart Confections had me at “Star Wars-themed doughnuts.”

A business that fits the description “restaurant-coffee shop-ice cream stand-bar” deserves to make a splash, even in social distancing times. “The menu philosophy is a little bit chaotic,” Earnest Drinks owner Aaron Cohen (who also owns Gracie’s Ice Cream) tells Globe correspondent Kara Baskin. Says Baskin: “There is no rhyme or reason to the menu, but that’s OK, just go with it and have fun.”

BUT REALLY: Halloween is next Saturday. Have you ever worn a Halloween mask? Fun, right? Maybe your All Hallows’ Eve resolution can be to cover your nose and save a life. Wear a mask and wash your hands!