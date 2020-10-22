Local bestsellers for the week ending October 18

2. A Time for Mercy John Grisham Doubleday

3. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

4. All the Devils Are Here Louise Penny Minotaur

5. Leave the World Behind Rumaan Alam Ecco

6. The Evening and the Morning Ken Follett Viking

7. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

8. Jack Marilynne Robinson FSG

9. The Lying Life of Adults Elena Ferrante Europa Editions

10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V. E. Schwab Tor





HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

2. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

3. Untamed Glennon Doyle Dial Press

4. Ottolenghi Flavor: A Cookbook Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage Ten Speed Press

5. Rage Bob Woodward S&S

6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

7. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

8. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld S&S

9. Solutions and Other Problems Allie Brosh Gallery Books

10. Vesper Flights Helen MacDonald Grove Press





TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

3. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

4. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Anchor

5. The Topeka School Ben Lerner Picador

6. Homegoing Yaa Gyasi Vintage

7. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

8. The World That We Knew Alice Hoffman S&S

9. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stuart Grove Press

10. Dune Frank Herbert Ace





TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S

3. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021 Old Farmer’s Almanac

4. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

5. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

6. Intimations: Six Essays Zadie Smith Penguin

7. The Truths We Hold Kamala Harris Penguin

8. The Color of Law Richard Rothstein Liveright

9. The Fire Next Time James Baldwin Vintage

10. The New Jim Crow Michelle Alexander New Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 18. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.