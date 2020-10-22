Virtual author readings Oct. 25-31

All events take place online; visit the venue website for more information.
Monday
Marlon James (“The Neil Gaiman Reader”) is in conversation with Neil Gaiman (“The Graveyard Book”) at 4 p.m. at Porter Square Books. Tickets $40 ... Daniel Immerwahr (“How to Hide an Empire”) delivers the Lowell Lecture at 6 p.m. at the Boston Public Library ... Mira L. Siegelberg (“Statelessness: A Modern History”) is in conversation with Katrina Forrester (“In the Shadow of Justice: Postwar Liberalism and the Remaking of Political Philosophy”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Jessica J. Lee (“Two Trees Make a Forest”) and Aimee Nezhukumatathil (“World of Wonders”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
Advertisement
Tuesday
David Farrier (“Footprints: In Search of Future Fossils”) and Roman Krznaric (“The Good Ancestor: How to Think Long-Term in a Short-Term World”) read at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Julia Denos (“Starcrossed”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books… Cathy Marie Buchanan (“Daughter of Black Lake”) is in conversation with Pam Jenoff (“The Orphan’s Tale”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story... Fredrik Logevall (“JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum.
Wednesday
Ngozi Ukazu (“Check, Please!”) reads at 3 p.m. at Boston Public Library ... Jack Halberstam (“Wild Things: The Disorder of Desire”) is in conversation with Rizvana Bradley at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Shruti Swamy (“A House is a Body”) is in conversation with Chaya Bhuvaneswar (“White Dancing Elephants”) at 7 p.m at Belmont Books… Éireann Lorsung (“The Century”), Valzhyna Mort (“Music for the Dead and Resurrected”), and Khaled Mattawa (“Fugitive Atlas”) are in conversation with Bradley Trumpfheller (“Reconstructions”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
Advertisement
Thursday
Christie Tate (“Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life”) is in conversation with Sarah Hepola (“Blackout: Remembering the Things I Drank to Forget”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
Friday
Carol Hay (“Think Like a Feminist: The Philosophy Behind the Revolution”) and Serena Parekh (“No Refuge: Ethics and the Global Refugee Crisis”) read at noon at Harvard Book Store… Sophie Kinsella (“Love Your Life”) is in conversation with Elin Hilderbrand (“28 Summers”) at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Alice Hoffman (“Magic Lessons: The Prequel to Practical Magic”) is in conversation with Laura Zigman (“Separation Anxiety”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store. Tickets $5 … Marissa Meyer (“Instant Karma”) hosts a meet and greet and discusses her book at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books. Tickets $18.99… Jess Walter (“The Cold Millions”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. Tickets $30.80.