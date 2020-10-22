What’s happening in the arts world

PUP These messy Canadian punks celebrate their new EP (the title of which cannot be printed) with a livestream show from Sneaky Dee’s in Toronto, the dive bar where the band cut its teeth. They promise it’ll be “fun and unhinged and entirely unprofessional”; what more could one ask for? Oct. 23, 9 p.m. https://noonchorus.com/pup





TOM PETTY’S BIRTHDAY BASH An all-star lineup including Norah Jones, Lenny Kravitz, Gary Clark Jr., and the Flaming Lips pays tribute to the late, great artist in celebration of what would have been his 70th birthday. Oct. 23, 7 p.m. www.tompetty.com/festival

Advertisement





VILLAGE OF LOVE This is the virtual debut of this annual Planned Parenthood benefit, which typically takes place on Valentine’s Day. The lineup is an impressive list of thoughtful, young singer-songwriter luminaries: Angel Olsen, Brittany Howard, Perfume Genius, Margo Price, Phoebe Bridgers, and more. Oct. 25, 9 p.m. $15. https://golive.ly/event/village-of-love

ZOË MADONNA





Classical

EMMANUEL MUSIC The Emmanuel players under Ryan Turner give a free performance of Bach’s beloved “Goldberg Variations” (Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.) in an arrangement for strings and continuo by Canadian conductor Bernard Labadie. These Goldbergs will be preceded by a virtual pre-concert talk by pianist Simone Dinnerstein (Oct. 23), herself no stranger to Bach’s music. Both the talk and the performance will stream for 30 days at youtube.com/user/emmanuelmusicboston.

JEREMY EICHLER





ARTS

Theater

DOWNTOWN CROSSING After an Orange Line train is delayed on Marathon Monday due to a “police action” at Downtown Crossing, seven undocumented immigrants aboard the train share stories about “what it’s like to build a life while holding your breath.” Summer L. Williams directs Company One Theatre’s digital premiere of this play by David Valdes, written after Valdes conducted interviews of undocumented immigrants and DACA recipients as part of Company One’s “Boston (un)Documented Project.” The cast includes Christina R. Chan, Jean Philippe Darang, Venuz Delmar, Ben Harris, Graciela Femenia Tully, Eiko Yamamoto, and Thomas Vorsteg. Oct. 22-25. Pay-what-you-want. www.companyone.org

Advertisement





SCRIPTPOCALYPSE Fresh Ink Theatre is combining the creative talents of its audience with those of a few professional playwrights to come up with a new script and raise funds at the same time. Each Thursday this month, audience members get to bid on new prompts related to the plot and characters of an as-yet-nonexistent play. Then the pros take those prompts and turn them into a short play, culminating in a live Zoom reading of the final product on Oct. 30. The final auction is live until Oct 27. For more information and to bid, go to http://freshinktheatre.org/scriptpocalypse





FANNIE LOU HAMER: SPEAK ON IT! A digital performance of Cheryl L. West’s play with music about the sharecropper’s daughter who became a legendary fighter for civil rights, women’s rights, and voting rights. Portraying Hamer will be the gifted Yewande Odetoyinbo, who has delivered one standout performance after another in the last few years in productions as various as “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Parade,” and “Caroline, or Change.” Accompanying Odetoyinbo on guitar will be Andrés Amitai Wilson. Directed by Malika Oyetimein. Presented by Merrimack Repertory Theatre. Oct. 23-25. Free. Register at www.mrt.org/fannie.





MARTHA MITCHELL CALLING If the presidential corruption of the Watergate era has been on your mind recently for some mysterious reason, this virtual presentation of Jodi Rothe’s play may be of interest. Annette Miller portrays Martha Mitchell, the outspoken wife of Attorney General John Mitchell (Kale Browne), a role Miller created at Lenox’s Shakespeare & Company in 2006. The play is set on the night before John’s trial for Watergate-related crimes, as Martha alternates between dictating her memoirs into a tape recorder and making phone calls to political reporters. When “Martha Mitchell Calling” was presented in Cambridge in 2008, Globe theater critic Louise Kennedy praised Miller for her “astonishingly fierce, bawdy, and committed portrayal." The virtual production by Shakespeare & Company is directed by Mark Farrell and produced by Elizabeth Aspenlieder. Oct. 28-Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m. with a talkback after the Nov. 1 performance. Register at www.shakespeare.org. Donation suggested.

Advertisement

DON AUCOIN





Dance

DANCE COMPLEX: ROUTES & ROOTS These are the last scheduled live dance performances of the Starlight Square outdoor season (though organizers are hoping to extend with various heating options, so fingers crossed). Dancers and choreographers from around New England explore how their experiences and geographical roots have contributed to their personal creative journeys. Participants include Providence interdisciplinary performer Orlando Hernández and Haitian folkloric dance troupe Jean Appolon Expressions, among others. Oct. 23-24, 7:30 p.m. Free. www.dancecomplex.org





SAN FRANCISCO DANCE FILM FESTIVAL This year’s 11th annual festival is streaming more than 75 films from around the world, and it’s a bonanza showcasing provocative dance styles, unbridled creativity, and historical context, some of it long overlooked and powerfully appropriate to this unique moment in time. (“Uprooted: The Journey of Jazz Dance” is a don’t miss.) The multi-day event is hosted on Marquee TV, and you can buy a single ticket for one film or collection of shorts or splurge on an all-access pass and binge to your heart’s content. Through Oct. 25. Tickets $9 for one viewing, $50 for all access. https://www.sfdancefilmfest.org/

Advertisement

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

MYTHMAKERS: THE ART OF WINSLOW HOMER AND FREDERIC REMINGTON This show promises to cast a critical eye on what we might call, in our more enlightened era, the toxic masculinity of frontier America, more present in Remington’s cliched portrayals of “cowboys and Indians” than in Homer’s rough and weary images of ragtag Civil War soldiers and the dark and churning sea. Each in their own way, both artists perpetuated versions of America that elided its deep complexities — something the exhibition vows to call out. Through Nov. 29. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148, www.portlandmuseum.org

MURRAY WHYTE





MAKING WAVES: ARTISTS SPEAK OUT The urgency of the moment spurred gallerist Marla Rice to mount her Provincetown gallery’s first virtual show, in which more than 40 creators contemplate politics, the pandemic, racial and social justice, and the dizzying spin of it all. The roster includes singer-songwriter Patty Larkin and composer and lyricist Michael Sottile along with artists Daphne Confar, Willie Little, and Julie Levesque. Through Nov. 3. Rice Polak Gallery, www.ricepolakgallery.com

CATE McQUAID

Advertisement





EVENTS

Comedy

OLD SCHOOL GAME SHOW: HALLOWEEN SPECIAL Usually a spectacle of a show with trivia, music, comedy, and dancing when performed live, “OSGS” has translated well to the small screen with a focus on the game show element. Over-the-top host Mike D’Angelo will fill the screen for Halloween, with announcer Will Smalley, assistant Ginny Nightshade, and contestants competing for cash and prizes. Oct. 23, 8 p.m. Free. www.facebook.com/OldSchoolGameShow





CHRIS FLEMING: FOREST MUSINGS The delightfully absurd former Boston comic created the Web series “Gayle” and countless quirky videos. One could only imagine what he could do with his own virtual world to play with. According to his website, this show is being broadcast from a “whimsical forest,” because the ideas are so big “they can only be uttered among the flora and fauna.” Oct. 28, 8 p.m. $11.50. www.chrisflemingfleming.com





PLAN 9 FROM OUTER SPACE LIVE READING A bit of Halloween-related fun from the San Francisco SketchFest, this is a live virtual adaptation of the Ed Wood classic with a star-studded cast, including comedians with Boston ties like Bobcat Goldthwait, Dana Gould, and Baron Vaughn, plus Kat Aagesen, Maria Bamford, Jean Grae, David Koechner, Tim Meadows, Laraine Newman, Oscar Nunez, Bob Odenkirk, Jonah Ray, Paul F. Tompkins, and Janet Varney. Oct. 29, 9 p.m. $10. www.sfsketchfest.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

WITCHY WANDA’S HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR SHOW With Halloween swiftly approaching, get ready to celebrate with Witchy Wanda and the Friends of Herter Park. This variety show will include songs, gags, prizes, and props all at an outdoor venue. Costumes and audience participation are encouraged and attendees of all ages are welcome to come share in the spooky fun. Each show runs for 45 minutes. Oct. 24. 2, 3:30, and 5 p.m. shows. Free with RSVP. Herter Park Amphitheater, 1175 Soldiers Field Road, Allston. eventbrite.com





FELLS’ NATURE DOCUMENTATION & OBSERVATION WALK Before the winter season sets in, explore the flora and fauna of Stoneham with citizen scientists from environmental organization Earthwise Aware. This slow-paced hike will include stops to observe horticulture and animals along the way. Participants can learn about natural species from their guides and help document findings using a downloadable app on the trail. Exact GPS coordinates are available on the event page. Oct. 24, noon. Free with RSVP. New England Sana Access, Stoneham. eventbrite.com





MIDDLE GRADE CREEPFEST Know a tween who loves spooky stories? Middle graders can learn how to write their own just in time for Halloween. An Unlikely Story will host a virtual writers’ panel featuring six young-adult-genre authors. Allan Woodrow, Kate Alice Marshall, Fleur Bradley, Ellen Oh, Claribel Ortega, and Lorelei Savaryn will discuss their writing process and share excerpts from their newest creepy tales. Oct. 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free with RSVP. anunlikelystory.com

GRACE GRIFFIN