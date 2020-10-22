For Boston tech firm Clear Ballot, election is a winning opportunity

As cities, states, and counties grapple with an almost-overnight change in how they process ballots, an upstart Boston election tech company sees an opening to build itself into a big-time player in an industry where a handful of established firms have a tight grip on the limited number government contracts for election vendors.

Election officials around the country are facing a wave of logistical headaches this year, as voters gravitate toward mail-in ballots in many states where their use typically has been limited. Among the most vexing challenges as Election Day nears is a simple one: how to get thousands of paper ballots counted in a timely fashion.

Advertisement

Clear Ballot, founded in 2009, makes a system that runs on commercially available scanners that can process up to 5,000 ballots per hour apiece. It uses a software product that can read any ballot — regardless of who produced it.

Clear Ballot is working with elections departments in states that are shifting this year toward mail-in voting, including some counties in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which don’t allow officials to begin counting their absentee ballots until Nov. 3. With President Trump trying to cast doubt on the reliability of voting by mail, elections administrators are hoping for an orderly, transparent count to quell any voter concerns.

The company also is deploying its vote-counting technology to elections officials in other states, including New York, Ohio, Washington, Oregon, and Colorado. In the 2016 presidential election, Clear Ballot counted votes only in Oregon, though it had election auditing contracts elsewhere.

“People have been doing mail-in ballots for 20 years — just not at this volume," said chief executive Bob Hoyt. "So it’s not that they’re doing it for the first time. They’re just learning to do it at volume.”

The company says it has increased the number of jurisdictions it is working with by nearly 40 percent this year, and that it now has contracts with 97 state, county, or municipal governments around the country, covering 24.7 million registered voters. One big factor in the increase has been from clients looking to quickly boost their ability to count ballots.

Advertisement

Jerry Feaser, director of elections for Dauphin County, the Central Pennsylvania jurisdiction that includes the state capitol of Harrisburg, will use Clear Ballot equipment and software for the first time this election. He said counting mail-in ballots one-by-one with the county’s old equipment would have been a huge challenge.

“It would be almost like voting in the 1700s, where you had to wait for weeks for the election results to trickle out from each hamlet and village,” Feaser said. Instead, the county and seven others in Pennsylvania will have high-speed digital scanners quickly processing ballots for as long as it takes to get a complete count.

Though other companies have high-speed scanners that can rapidly process mail-in ballots in bulk, Clear Ballot says its system can be up and running more quickly because it uses equipment that is widely available and is compatible with technology from other companies.

“That certainly is potentially an advantage because I don’t know of any other vendor in the voting system space whose software works that way,” said Mark Lindeman, interim co-director of Verified Voting, an election technology watchdog.

Clear Ballot got its start running post-election audits. The software is designed to make it easier for officials to digitally sort and review ballots where voters' intent may not be entirely clear — if someone voted for one candidate, for instance, then crossed out that choice to vote for another.

Advertisement

Clear Ballot is one of several election-focused companies that have emerged from Greater Boston’s technology scene, including Voatz, which makes products to enable mobile voting.

Other companies have been working with election officials on security issues. The Boston cybersecurity firm Cybereason has conducted exercises to prepare public officials for elections-related cyberattacks, for instance. And RaySecur of Cambridge, which makes scanners to detect hazardous materials and other threats in the mail, has offered training for election officials.

But Clear Ballot may be the Boston firm that plays the biggest role in this year’s election, given all the attention being focused on the voting process. Hoyt said the company’s revenue tripled last year, to about $18 million, and is growing at a similar pace this year. The company has 74 employees, mostly at its headquarters and at a manufacturing and warehouse facility in Nashua.

Because Clear Ballot has pushed to position itself as a leader in processing mail-in ballots, a successful election this year could open up opportunities for it in jurisdictions that continue to support expanded mail-in voting even after the pandemic subsides.

In any case, the company hopes it can make a case for new business even if voting at a polling place makes a comeback ― it also makes equipment for in-person voting. During a recent demonstration, Hillary Lincoln, Clear Ballot’s vice president of marketing, noted that it’s rolled out new versions of its ballot scanner for physical polling places two years in a row.

Advertisement

“We’re always going to be updating, innovating. That’s basically our promise to our customers,” she said. “The industry hasn’t seen that before.”

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.