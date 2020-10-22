Moderna reaches 30,000 patients for final stage of COVID-19 vaccine trial

(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. has completed enrollment of its 30,000 participants in its final-stage Covid-19 trial, while more than 25,000 volunteers have received their second shot.

The announcement on Thursday is another indication that vaccine trials are moving into their home stretch. Moderna has said it could get an initial readout on whether the vaccine works by late November. The drugmaker is only slightly behind Pfizer Inc., which is working with German biotech BioNTech SE and expects results from its 44,000-person trial as soon as the end of this month.

Moderna had slowed trial enrollment in September in order to recruit more minorities, a key goal of U.S. health officials. Overall, 37 percent of volunteers in the trial come from communities of color, the company said. About 20 percent identify as Hispanic or LatinX and about 10 percent identify as Black or African American.