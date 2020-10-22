A mobile tour of the Emerald Necklace, an electric adventure at Niagara Falls, and comfort food in Quincy

Enjoy Boston’s fall colors and historic sites using the Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s free mobile guide. Its new Emerald Necklace Foliage Tour takes you — either in person or from a cozy chair at home — on an adventure from the Fenway Victory Gardens in the Back Bay Fens to Schoolmaster Hill in Franklin Park, offering fascinating info along the way: Did you know the Emerald Necklace park system is home to more than 8,000 trees? Or that the Overlook Shelter Ruins in Franklin Park was the site of performances by Duke Ellington and the Billy Taylor Trio in the 1960s? The tour also takes you past historic ruins, along a bridle path, up Peters Hill with stunning views of the Boston skyline, and past rivers and ponds. The guide includes information, photos, and a map that helps you navigate to each notable site. Access the free guide through the browser on your mobile device or home computer (not available through app stores). www.emeraldnecklace.org

The Frattaroli family recently opened Boardwalk Pizza in Quincy’s Marina Bay, offering boardwalk-style pizza that’s designed to be enjoyed on the waterfront. Handout

Comfort food in Quincy

Imagine pizza that’s so crispy you can hear it being cut. Pizza that has a thin crust and a sprinkle of sea salt for a little kick. The Frattaroli family recently opened Boardwalk Pizza in Quincy’s Marina Bay, offering boardwalk-style pizza that’s designed to be enjoyed on the waterfront (meaning low- to no-flop crusts that result in minimum spillage). Chef Pino Maffeo creates handmade pizza seasoned with Italian herbs from the Frattaroli garden, when available. Choose a cheese pizza (made with a secret Italian cheese blend that’s highlighted by buffalo milk mozzarella); a North End special with sausage, peppers, and onions; a pie with local lobster, roasted garlic, and arugula; or a fresh clam pizza with garlic, chilis, and Romano cheese. Boardwalk offers oversize slices to go (each one-quarter of a 16-inch pizza) for $3.50. Open daily. 617-315-4099, boardwalkpizzamb.com

The Maid of the Mist, which runs boat tours up to the base of Niagara Falls, has launched two new catamaran-style electric ships that produce zero carbon emissions and engine noise. Handout

THERE

See Niagara Falls from an electric vessel

Tune in to the thunderous sound of Niagara Falls and the area’s clean air when you visit this majestic landmark by electric ship. The Maid of the Mist, which runs boat tours to the iconic waterfall, has launched two new catamaran-style electric ships that produce zero carbon emissions and engine noise, meaning you can now listen to the seagulls and the sound of 3,160 tons of water flowing over the falls every second. The two ships, called the James V. Glynn and Nikola Tesla, are named after the company’s chairman and CEO (Glynn) and an electrical energy pioneer (Tesla) who helped develop the Niagara region’s hydroelectric industry. The ships will take passengers on a 30-minute narrated tour up to the base of the 200-foot waterfall, during which it also performs a new 360-degree turn (using bow thrusters) at Bridal Veil Falls. Tickets: $13 ages 6-12, $22.25 13 and older. www.maidofthemist.com

Determine train capacity by app

Use Amtrak’s new mobile app to help you choose the least-crowded train before booking. The company’s mobile app and website include a new feature that indicates how full a train is in real time, based on reservations. Look up a train and you’ll see an icon and number indicating how full the train is by percentage. This will help you find trains with lower occupancy for the benefit of health and safety, especially as winter season approaches. Amtrak has limited the number of travelers on reserved trains to accommodate social distancing guidelines, and has incorporated contact-free travel, enabling you to book tickets, get train and track information, and board trains using the Amtrak mobile app. www.amtrak.com

FogBlock, made by KeySmart, has created an anti-fog spray that works on PPE masks and for all types of lenses, from readers to ski goggles. Handout

EVERYWHERE

Defog your views

It’s hard to navigate your world and enjoy your adventures when you can’t see past your fogged-up glasses. FogBlock, made by KeySmart, has created an anti-fog spray that works on PPE masks and for all types of lenses, from readers to ski goggles. Clean your lens with a soft cloth; squirt your glasses, goggles, or plastic face shield with FogBlock; and then let the solution dry for 5 minutes. The protective film on your glasses will help prevent fogging as you work, shop, travel, and play. It’s not 100 percent effective all the time, but if you wear your mask properly, FogBlock should greatly minimize or eliminate fogging most of the time. It’s worth the $14.99. Keep the 1-ounce bottle handy and give your glasses a squirt once a day. www.getkeysmart.com/products/fogblock

The RMU truck pad. Handout

A truck pad for your adventures

RMU’s new Tailgate Locker 2.0 serves as the red carpet for your mountain bike adventures. The new truck pad blends utility, smart design, and bonus features. It’s made with an 840-denier waterproof nylon that can handle the elements and a fleecy bottom that protects your truck’s finish. Drape the pad over your tailgate and secure in place with four aluminum buckles. Then secure your bike to the pad using sturdy, wide Velcro straps. The well-thought-out Tailgate Locker 2.0 has two long, rectangular pockets on the inside, including one for stashing supplies — anything from spare clothes to a dog leash or portable shower — and for organizing bike tools in the four mesh sleeves, plus an insulated pocket for keeping a couple of post-ride beverages cool. Unzip a section on the back for access to your backup camera or tailgate handle. The truck pad comes in two sizes: The 54-by-18-inch one fits small to mid-size pickups, and the 61-by-20-inch pad works for larger trucks. Order at Indiegogo.com for $159 through Nov. 28 or for $239 thereafter. rmuoutdoors.com

