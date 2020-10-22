Tim and Bronwyn Wiechmann plan a virtual Somerville café, plus a new spot for seafood and the return of a steak house favorite

Coming Soon: Amid the pandemic wreckage, some delights: A bunch of new restaurants are opening soon from some notable people. In Somerville’s Union Square, Tim and Bronwyn Wiechmann will turn part of their pizza parlor, T&B, into a café called Turenne (251 Washington St at Bonner Avenue).

Tim says to expect the following: pretzel-everything bagels, French pastries (his specialty), “creative” smoothies and salads, tea, and a dinner menu with wine pairings for two that change nightly — “like a little village restaurant in the Loire,” he says.

The name honors a street where he once lived in Paris as well as one in Montreal famous for bagels, he says. The online-only café — yes, this restaurant is purely virtual and “built for the current environment,” he says — will focus on curbside and delivery Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and is slated to open after Election Day. Get an early peek at sample menus at www.turennelife.com.