Tim and Bronwyn Wiechmann plan a virtual Somerville café, plus a new spot for seafood and the return of a steak house favorite

By Kara Baskin Globe Correspondent,Updated October 22, 2020, 1 hour ago
Tim and Bronwyn Wiechmann in 2019.
Tim and Bronwyn Wiechmann in 2019.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Coming Soon: Amid the pandemic wreckage, some delights: A bunch of new restaurants are opening soon from some notable people. In Somerville’s Union Square, Tim and Bronwyn Wiechmann will turn part of their pizza parlor, T&B, into a café called Turenne (251 Washington St at Bonner Avenue).

Tim says to expect the following: pretzel-everything bagels, French pastries (his specialty), “creative” smoothies and salads, tea, and a dinner menu with wine pairings for two that change nightly — “like a little village restaurant in the Loire,” he says.

The name honors a street where he once lived in Paris as well as one in Montreal famous for bagels, he says. The online-only café — yes, this restaurant is purely virtual and “built for the current environment,” he says — will focus on curbside and delivery Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and is slated to open after Election Day. Get an early peek at sample menus at www.turennelife.com.

The pair also run Bronwyn, a sausage parlor in Union Square. In days of yore, they ran T.W. Food in Huron Village.

In Newton, Dave Punch and Lydia Reichert (Little Big Diner, Sycamore) will open a Neapolitan pizza parlor this winter. Jinny’s (1231 Centre St. at Pelham Street) is named after Reichert’s grandmother, “a firecracker of a lady who was always welcoming people in as if they were family, to eat, drink, and be merry,” she says. “She had a huge table at her house that sat 22 people, and there was hardly a meal when it wasn’t full. Everyone together, young and old, discussing art, politics, travels.”

Remember travels? Remember sitting with 22 people? Anyway, Jinny’s will offer pizza at a 17-seat space. Reichert promises a “light, pillowy crust” and other wood-fired dishes, too, like charred broccoli, roasted winter squash, and braised chicken.

The exterior of Jason's Santos's new spot in Marblehead, B&B Fish.
The exterior of Jason's Santos's new spot in Marblehead, B&B Fish.Handout

Finally, Jason Santos (Buttermilk & Bourbon, Citrus & Salt) opens Marblehead’s B&B Fish (195 Pleasant St. at Village Street) on Monday, Nov. 2. Expect seafood with Southern influences: fish and chips, fried shrimp, duck-fat-fried clams, and biscuits with sauces like creole remoulade or Crystal cocktail. For dessert: fried Oreos, beignets, and soft-serve. Visit daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Openings: In Cambridge, Will Gilson (Puritan & Co.) has opened Café Beatrice at Cambridge Crossing (100 North First Street); the all-day café serves breakfast sandwiches, pastries, doughnuts, sandwiches, and Rice Krispy Treats from Puritan’s Brian Mercury.

Reopenings: Across town, venerable steak house Frank’s (2310 Massachusetts Ave. at Rice Street) has reopened for business, says owner George Ravanis.

The Italian Grinder Croissant at Café Beatrice.
The Italian Grinder Croissant at Café Beatrice.Handout

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.