Tim and Bronwyn Wiechmann plan a virtual Somerville café, plus a new spot for seafood and the return of a steak house favorite

Coming Soon: Amid the pandemic wreckage, some delights: A bunch of new restaurants are opening soon from some notable people. In Somerville’s Union Square, Tim and Bronwyn Wiechmann will turn part of their pizza parlor, T&B, into a café called Turenne (251 Washington St at Bonner Avenue).
Tim says to expect the following: pretzel-everything bagels, French pastries (his specialty), “creative” smoothies and salads, tea, and a dinner menu with wine pairings for two that change nightly — “like a little village restaurant in the Loire,” he says.
The name honors a street where he once lived in Paris as well as one in Montreal famous for bagels, he says. The online-only café — yes, this restaurant is purely virtual and “built for the current environment,” he says — will focus on curbside and delivery Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and is slated to open after Election Day. Get an early peek at sample menus at www.turennelife.com.
The pair also run Bronwyn, a sausage parlor in Union Square. In days of yore, they ran T.W. Food in Huron Village.
In Newton, Dave Punch and Lydia Reichert (Little Big Diner, Sycamore) will open a Neapolitan pizza parlor this winter. Jinny’s (1231 Centre St. at Pelham Street) is named after Reichert’s grandmother, “a firecracker of a lady who was always welcoming people in as if they were family, to eat, drink, and be merry,” she says. “She had a huge table at her house that sat 22 people, and there was hardly a meal when it wasn’t full. Everyone together, young and old, discussing art, politics, travels.”
Remember travels? Remember sitting with 22 people? Anyway, Jinny’s will offer pizza at a 17-seat space. Reichert promises a “light, pillowy crust” and other wood-fired dishes, too, like charred broccoli, roasted winter squash, and braised chicken.
Finally, Jason Santos (Buttermilk & Bourbon, Citrus & Salt) opens Marblehead’s B&B Fish (195 Pleasant St. at Village Street) on Monday, Nov. 2. Expect seafood with Southern influences: fish and chips, fried shrimp, duck-fat-fried clams, and biscuits with sauces like creole remoulade or Crystal cocktail. For dessert: fried Oreos, beignets, and soft-serve. Visit daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Openings: In Cambridge, Will Gilson (Puritan & Co.) has opened Café Beatrice at Cambridge Crossing (100 North First Street); the all-day café serves breakfast sandwiches, pastries, doughnuts, sandwiches, and Rice Krispy Treats from Puritan’s Brian Mercury.
Reopenings: Across town, venerable steak house Frank’s (2310 Massachusetts Ave. at Rice Street) has reopened for business, says owner George Ravanis.
