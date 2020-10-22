‘10,000-pound piston’ falls from tractor trailer, blocks lanes on Route 93 in Boston

A massive metal object fell from a tractor trailer on Route 93 in Boston, causing two lanes to close for two hours Thursday afternoon, State Police said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a “large metal object” fell from the tractor trailer into the right two lanes of I-93 southbound, State Police said in a tweet. The object was described as a 10,000-pound piston.

No cars struck the object, State Police said. Troopers cited the company that owns the truck.