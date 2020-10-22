Boston city councilors call for resignation of School Committee chair after appearing to mock names during a public meeting

He apologized later in the meeting and claimed he was speaking to his child, but a parent speaking later in the meeting questioned his explanation.

Several Boston politicians are calling for School Committee Chairperson Michael Loconto to resign after he appeared to mock names of people signed up for public comment during a meeting Wednesday night.

“I want to apologize for the comments I made last night,” he wrote. “It was not ever my intention to mock anyone. I know what was in my head and in my heart but I make no excuses. I know how my words were heard and how they hurt. I have always tried to lead my life, publicly and privately, by treating people with dignity and respect. To those who I offended, I offer again my sincerest apology and ask for your forgiveness.”

City councilors Annissa Essaibi-George, Andrea Campbell, and Ricardo Arroyo have all called for Loconto’s resignation.

Essaibi-George, a mother of four who previously was a teacher in East Boston, participated in the virtual meeting and heard Loconto’s comments.

“There are things to apologize for that you might be embarrassed about that aren’t appropriate for public consumption, and there are things you resign for, and there’s a very clear line between those two things,” she said during a Thursday morning phone interview. Boston’s families are under a lot of pressure to educate their kids, she said, and “the chair of the school committee has to hold it together.”

The school district’s families come from different backgrounds, she said, and the comments exposed “something that’s more problematic” than just a verbal slip-up.

“As someone who has an ethnic name, it’s appalling and personally offensive,” said Essaibi-George, whose father, Ezzeddine, immigrated to the US from Tunisia in 1972.

Councilor Andrea Campbell, who is running for mayor, also called on Loconto to resign.

“Racist comments are never acceptable, most of all by our public servants,” she said in a statement. “This is not the first time people of color have felt disrespected by Mr. Loconto. I don’t accept this behavior from our School Committee Chair and neither should Mayor Walsh.”

