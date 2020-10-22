Boston University students must show COVID-19 status badges to enter dining halls and other campus facilities

In a letter posted on the university’s website on Oct. 20, Boston University president Robert A. Brown and Kenneth Elmore, the associate provost and dean of students, reminded students that they must continue to follow the protocols for testing, screening, and social distancing.

Boston University officials said the stricter measures were necessary due to “declining compliance” and a “worrisome increase in the daily numbers of cases of the virus among our student body, as well as our staff, over the last week.”

Boston University students must have a green badge to show that they’re up to date with COVID-19 testing and symptom screening to gain entry to dining halls and other facilities on campus, officials said.

“To emphasize the importance of these rules, beginning on Thursday, October 22, 2020, we will require a green daily attestation badge in order to enter our dining halls, the George Sherman Union, and several other public spaces on our campus,” they wrote. “We hope this will be a reminder to everyone of the importance of daily symptom attestation and testing for keeping our campus safe.”

According to the COVID-19 policies posted on Boston University’s website, students who are up to date with their testing and daily screening receive a green-colored badge that appears on their mobile device. Faculty can ask students to show their badges prior to starting class. Students who are unable to show a green badge may be asked to leave class.

Starting Thursday, BU students are required to show a green badge – that can be downloaded on a school website using their name and student ID – that they have tested negative for COVID-19 before they can enter certain public spaces on campus like the dining hall. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“You should not return to that class session, and must resolve any issues you have with testing or attestation before attending the next in-person class,” the website states. “If you refuse to leave the class, the faculty member will inform the class that they will not proceed with instruction until you leave the room. If you still refuse to leave the room, the faculty member will dismiss the class and contact your academic Dean’s office for follow up.”

In their Oct. 20 letter, Brown and Elmore wrote that over the previous seven days the university had seen the largest number of new cases since the final week of move-in back in August.

“It is the responsibility of everyone in our community to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” they wrote. “We started the year with protocols in place to protect our in-person learning environment and for us to be able to gather, safely, in the midst of this pandemic. For the common good, we resumed in-person operations with necessary restrictions to keep us safe. Let us recommit to a shared understanding of the critical importance of these protocols and restrictions so that we may care for each other and ourselves.”

