Cardinal O’Malley: Pope Francis’s support for same-sex civil unions not ‘endorsement of homosexual activity’

“Quite understandably, the Holy Father’s recent statements concerning civil unions have captured the attention of the world press, because many people are anxious for the Church to change its position on marriage and family,” O’Malley said in the statement. “Pope Francis strongly and consistently teaches that marriage is between a man and woman for a lifetime and that this is God’s plan for having and raising children.”

Cardinal Sean O’Malley on Thursday told the newspaper of the Boston Archdiocese that Pope Francis’s comments endorsing civil unions for same-sex couples aren’t “an endorsement of homosexual activity.”

The cardinal continued, “The Pope’s endorsement of civil unions is not an endorsement of homosexual activity. Just as the Church does not campaign against civil laws that allow for common-law marriage or second marriages that are not sacramental, even though such arrangements can be in violation of the laws of the Church, the Holy Father recognizes that in civil society there can be cogent reasons to enact such laws providing for civil unions which are not the same as the institution of marriage.”

O’Malley was responding to comments from Francis in the new documentary “Francesco,” which premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.

“Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God,” Francis says in a sit-down interview for the film. “You can’t kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.”

While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as an alternative to same-sex marriages. However, he had never come out publicly in favor of civil unions as pope.

O’Malley, in his statement to The Pilot, said not all civil unions involve romantic partners.

“Pope Francis has seen civil unions as a way for governments to provide protections and health care for couples in long-term, committed relationships, whether they be siblings or friends or partners,” O’Malley said. “Such arrangements are not always of a sexual nature.”

The cardinal added that the hostility often directed at the LGBTQ community isn’t lost on Pope Francis.

“The Holy Father is very aware of the suffering and alienation of homosexual individuals, gay people, who are rejected by family and society,” O’Malley told The Pilot. “He is also keenly aware of the parents and loved ones who also suffer because a member of their family is bullied or marginalized for being different. The demands of sexual morality are very challenging for anyone seeking to lead a life of faithful discipleship. We do not serve people well by falsely claiming that we can change the Decalogue. Our task is to show people that we love them and care about them and that together we can strive to be better people, more generous, more courageous and more faithful to what God is calling us to do.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





