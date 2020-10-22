'Cutting into the drought’: Conditions improve across Mass. with rainfall last week

A few rainy days last week and over the weekend proved to be beneficial for Massachusetts and the surrounding area, according to the US Drought Monitor’s weekly report.

Many parts of the state, which have been in a drought since early summer, improved one category due to several inches of rainfall Tuesday through Wednesday and Friday through Saturday, according to the national weather service.

Throughout October, the Boston area has received nearly an inch more rain than average, with 3.53 inches of rainfall so far, according to the weather service. Between June and the end of August, the total amount of rainfall was 6.89 inches — down from an average of 10.46 inches in previous years. September also saw a significant rainfall deficit compared to previous years.