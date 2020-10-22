'Cutting into the drought’: Conditions improve across Mass. with rainfall last week

A few rainy days last week and over the weekend proved to be beneficial for Massachusetts and the surrounding area, according to the US Drought Monitor’s weekly report.
Many parts of the state, which have been in a drought since early summer, improved one category due to several inches of rainfall Tuesday through Wednesday and Friday through Saturday, according to the national weather service.
Throughout October, the Boston area has received nearly an inch more rain than average, with 3.53 inches of rainfall so far, according to the weather service. Between June and the end of August, the total amount of rainfall was 6.89 inches — down from an average of 10.46 inches in previous years. September also saw a significant rainfall deficit compared to previous years.
“We’re still in a pretty big hole for precipitation,” said Kristie Smith, a national weather service meteorologist. “But up until this point in October, we’re running a surplus and cutting into the drought.”
Areas on the South Shore and the Cape and Islands moved from “Extreme Drought” to “Severe Drought” conditions, areas on the North Shore and central parts of the state shifted from “Severe Drought” to “Moderate Drought,” and most of the Berkshires improved from “Moderate Drought” to “Abnormally Dry.”
Last week brought a “really good punch of rain," but Smith said there aren’t any significant showers predicted for the near future. Less than an inch of rainfall can be expected next week.
“We’re not getting any significant precipitation through the weekend, but we may get light precipitation mid-week next week.” Smith said.
[9 AM] The US Drought Monitor has released their weekly report, and it looks like the beneficial rains last week and weekend have paid off. One category drought improvements occurred across much of SE NE, with the exception of S. RI, SE MA, the Cape & Islands. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/dNfRTnEsdM— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 22, 2020
