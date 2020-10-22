Eversource investigating power outage in Back Bay

Eversource is investigating the cause of a power outage that left nearly 1,000 people in the Back Bay in the dark Thursday night, officials said.
Boston police said on Twitter that they were aware of the outage at around 10:30 p.m. and that Eversource was responding to the area.
Reid Lamberty, a spokesman for Eversource said in an e-mail that the outage happened at the company’s Back Bay substation and that power had been restored just before 11 p.m.
The cause of the outage is still under investigation, Lamberty said.
