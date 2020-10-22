Authorities probe death of boy, 14, who had intellectual disabilities in Fall River; couple charged with neglect of twin brother

“David Almond, who suffered from an intellectual disability, was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased,” the statement said.

In a statement, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III identified the deceased as David Almond. Police were called around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday to 107 Green St. for a report of an unresponsive male, and when they arrived, they saw the girlfriend of Almond’s father giving the boy CPR, officials said.

A Fall River man and his girlfriend are facing charges following the death Wednesday of the man’s intellectually disabled 14-year-old son, authorities said.

According to Quinn’s office, during the course of the investigation police found evidence of daily narcotics abuse by adults living in the home and determined Almond’s twin brother, who also has an intellectual disability, was an alleged victim of neglect.

The state Department of Children and Families has taken custody of the twin brother and a third child living in the home, Quinn’s office said.

And late Wednesday night, Almond’s father, John Michael Almond, 33, and the elder Almond’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Marie Coleman, 26, were arrested on charges of caretaker neglect of a disabled person and possession of a Class A drug, according to the statement.

They’re both slated for arraignment Thursday in Fall River District Court. It wasn’t immediately clear if lawyers had been appointed for them.

Coleman, Quinn’s office said, is also charged with assault and battery on a police officer and the obstruction of justice portion of the state’s witness intimidation law, for allegedly trying to destroy a cell phone in the presence of police and allegedly assaulting an officer who intervened to stop her.

“The caretaker neglect charges relate to the surviving brother and not the deceased,” Quinn’s office said. “An autopsy will be conducted on David Almond later today or tomorrow. The investigation into his death remains extremely active. If, after autopsy findings are known, further information can be disseminated or new charges are lodged, this office will send out a follow up media advisory in the days or weeks ahead.”

