Gloucester fishing vessel returns home after being disabled off Maine

A fishing vessel returned to Gloucester Thursday, one day after it became disabled off the coast of Kennebunkport, Maine, the US Coast Guard said.
The 77-foot fishing vessel Sea Farmer II was escorted into Gloucester Harbor around 3 p.m. by a 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Coast Guard Station Gloucester, the agency said in a statement.
On Wednesday, the vessel was 60 miles offshore from Platt’s Bank when it requested assistance from the Coast Guard Sector Northern New England watch standers at 1:45 p.m., the Coast Guard said.
The Sitkinak, a 110-foot Island Class Patrol Boat based in Portland, Maine, arrived at the scene and began towing the vessel at 5:30 p.m, the Coast Guard said.
Advertisement
The Sitkinak towed the vessel for 19-hours so it could rendezvous with a sister ship and attempt repairs, the Coast Guard said.
The motor life boat from the Coast Guard Station Gloucester met the vessel and escorted it to its homeport.
No injuries were reported, the Coast Guard said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.