Gloucester fishing vessel returns home after being disabled off Maine

A fishing vessel returned to Gloucester Thursday, one day after it became disabled off the coast of Kennebunkport, Maine, the US Coast Guard said.

The 77-foot fishing vessel Sea Farmer II was escorted into Gloucester Harbor around 3 p.m. by a 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Coast Guard Station Gloucester, the agency said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the vessel was 60 miles offshore from Platt’s Bank when it requested assistance from the Coast Guard Sector Northern New England watch standers at 1:45 p.m., the Coast Guard said.