Gov. Baker says he won’t vote for President Trump; says he has seen nothing to change his mind

A reporter broached national politics by asking Baker if he planned to watch the final televised debate Thursday night between Trump and Biden, and if he’ll vote for the latter.

Baker was asked about the election at the end of a wide ranging State House briefing on funding to help small businesses, residents and municipalities struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Charlie Baker reiterated Thursday afternoon that he won’t vote for President Trump, but the Republican governor pointedly did not indicate whether he’ll vote for the incumbent’s Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I have zoom calls that run pretty late into the evening,” Baker said. “And if I get off them, I’ll turn on the TV and watch the debate for a while. I’ve already made clear that I don’t plan to support the president. I didn’t vote for him four years ago, I see nothing to change my mind.”

He did not respond to a follow-up question asking again if he’ll vote for Biden.

Advertisement

Thursday’s news conference followed an earlier briefing on Tuesday in which Baker said he’s “flattered” to be among a handful of Republicans reportedly being floated for a potential Cabinet spot should former vice president Joe Biden win the White House. But the governor said he intends to “at least” finish his second term, which ends in 2023.

“First of all, both the lieutenant governor and I said when we ran for reelection two years ago — it seems like a hundred years ago — that we were going to serve our terms,” Baker said Tuesday. "And I intend to do that.”

The bulk of Thursday’s briefing was devoted to announcing what the Baker administration in a statement called “a $774 million comprehensive plan to stabilize and grow the Massachusetts economy.”

The funding, from sources “both existing and proposed,” will aid a number of initiatives including supporting housing equity and stability, revitalizing downtowns and workforce training, according to the statement.

Advertisement

"These funds will provide critical re-employment services to our workforce, helping people make the transition from unemployment benefits to good paying jobs in some of the Commonwealth’s key long term job growth sectors,” said state Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta in the statement.

Her words were echoed by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

"While we continue to combat this pandemic, this plan takes an approach that addresses key needs of the businesses in downtowns and main streets, provides housing support for vulnerable families, and opens new doors for people seeking to return to work,” Polito said in the statement. “While we acknowledge we still have a ways to go, this plan will help to jumpstart our innovation economy and position Massachusetts to be on a path for success.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.