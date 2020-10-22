Harvard reports $10 million deficit as costs of COVID-19 add up

Harvard blamed most of the deficit on lost revenue after the university refunded room and board charges when it sent students home in March, closed research labs, canceled executive education programs, and shut down most events and reunions due to the pandemic. In a belt-tightening effort, the university also offered 1,600 staff members an early voluntary retirement package that added to the increased expenses last fiscal year. About 700 employees have taken the early retirement offer.

In its latest financial report released on Thursday, Harvard said it closed the fiscal year, which ended in June, with a $10 million budget deficit, compared with a $308 million surplus the previous year and a $196 million surplus in 2018.

Harvard University has reported its first operating deficit since 2013, a sign of how much economic havoc the pandemic has caused in higher education.

A $10 million deficit in Harvard’s $5.4 billion operating budget may seem small, but it represents a sharp reversal for a university and comes primarily from a decline in revenue. Harvard in recent years has reported 3 percent to 4 percent in revenue growth, and the last time the university reported a decline was during the 2008-2009 economic crisis. But this past fiscal year, revenues dropped by $138 million, according to its financial report.

Universities across the country faced significant losses last fiscal year when they had to suddenly move to remote learning to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Harvard, one of the wealthiest universities in the world with a nearly $42 billion endowment, has been able to tap into many more resources to offset its losses and continue making investments in online education and financial aid.

“The financial effects on Harvard from the onset of the pandemic in March of this year were significant and sudden,” Thomas J. Hollister, Harvard’s vice president for finance, cowrote in a message Thursday that accompanied the university’s annual financial report. “Sound financial management allowed the university to be in a position to cover sudden losses from operations, while also investing in the mission.”

But Harvard officials warned that this current fiscal year also could end with operating deficits. The university is offering only online classes this fall and only first-year students and those facing hardships are staying in dormitories this semester, meaning that Harvard is forgoing significant room and board revenue. The university also is spending money to test students for coronavirus and reconfiguring labs to ensure social-distancing rules and safety.

Harvard’s revenues are projected to be down yet again this fiscal year, a two-year trend that the university hasn’t experienced since the 1930s during the Great Depression, according to the financial report.

“How we manage declining revenue and rising need for investment in excellence amid new and necessary health protocols will, in part, determine our successors' ability to endure and thrive,” Harvard President Lawrence Bacow said in a message to the university community.

Higher education overall has been facing increasing revenue pressures as families question the high cost of a degree and the population of college-age adults decreases. But in the financial report, Harvard officials warned that the pandemic and the economic contraction that has followed have exacerbated those challenges.

“We expect significant difficulty for the sector, with existential issues for some institutions,” Hollister cowrote. “This looms as one of the many challenges facing our nation due to the pandemic and its consequences.”

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.