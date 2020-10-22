‘I’m not going to Monday-morning quarterback this stuff,’ Baker says of Boston’s remote-only school plans

Governor Charlie Baker would not explicitly say Thursday that he disagreed with Boston school officials' decision to return to all-remote learning, but he emphasized that districts across the state are not seeing coronavirus spread within school buildings.

“One of the things we’ve tried to do over the course of this pandemic is to learn from the real-life experience and the research of others, and the real-life experience and the research with respect to schools is overwhelming at this point that schools are not spreaders, that kids in schools are not spreaders of COVID,” Baker said.

Baker and Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley have been encouraging school districts to bring back as many students as possible this academic year, emphasizing that in-person learning for students is invaluable. During a meeting of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday, Riley said that fears about coronavirus super-spreading in schools have been “somewhat unfounded.”