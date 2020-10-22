Mass. reports 129 new coronavirus cases among public school students, 73 among school staff members

During the week that ended Oct. 21, 129 new coronavirus cases among students and 73 among school staff members were reported to the state, according to education officials.
There were 105 school districts that reported at least one coronavirus case, out of about 530 districts, educational collaboratives, and special education schools statewide. State officials estimate that about 450,000 students across the state are attending some form of in-person learning.
Thursday’s figures include any cases reported to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education between Oct. 15 and 21. State education officials are not tracking when the cases occur, only when local school officials report them to the state. A weekly summary on positive cases reported at schools is published by the state each Thursday.
Starting last week, local school districts are now required to report their coronavirus cases to state education officials. The first three reports released by the state did not require districts to report their cases.
Combined, a total of 388 cases among students and 233 among staff members have been reported to the state.
Education officials are not aware of any coronavirus transmission happening within schools, said a spokeswoman for the state. The state’s rapid-testing mobile unit — set up to help school districts determine the next course of action when a cluster occurs in a school — has been deployed to five different school buildings in four communities.
The state is only tracking cases involving students and staff members who have been inside school buildings, unless the staff member was not inside a school building for seven days before the case was reported. Coronavirus cases among those who are learning or teaching remotely are not included in the data.
