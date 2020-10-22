Mass. reports 129 new coronavirus cases among public school students, 73 among school staff members

During the week that ended Oct. 21, 129 new coronavirus cases among students and 73 among school staff members were reported to the state, according to education officials.

There were 105 school districts that reported at least one coronavirus case, out of about 530 districts, educational collaboratives, and special education schools statewide. State officials estimate that about 450,000 students across the state are attending some form of in-person learning.

Thursday’s figures include any cases reported to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education between Oct. 15 and 21. State education officials are not tracking when the cases occur, only when local school officials report them to the state. A weekly summary on positive cases reported at schools is published by the state each Thursday.