The most memorable political debates in Rhode Island history

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 29,123 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 284 new cases. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.6 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 11.3 percent. The state announced five more deaths, bringing the total to 1,169. There were 130 people in the hospital.

Tonight is the final debate between President Trump and Joe Biden, and let’s be honest, we’re all planning on tuning in just to see how loudly each candidate talks once their mics are muted.

If you need a way to mentally prepare yourself for the main event, why not reminisce about some of the most memorable debates in Rhode Island history? A few weeks ago, I asked a handful of longtime political observers to share their favorite debates, and here’s what they came up with.

2012 - US House District 1

Democratic US Representative David Cicilline and Republican Brendan Doherty - Watch

Congressman Cicilline has had a rapid rise in the US House in recent years, but people forget that he was on the ropes during his first reelection battle eight years ago. He faced constant criticism about his handling of Providence’s finances at the end of his tenure as mayor, and Republicans considered Doherty, a former state police colonel, an ideal candidate. A lot of observers believe this debate put Cicilline over the top.

2014 - Providence mayor

Democrat Jorge Elorza, Independent Buddy Cianci, and Republican Daniel Harrop - Watch

This was the first major televised debate between Elorza and Cianci, but it’s possible Harrop stole the show with his humorous approach and sharp attacks on Cianci.

1990 - Providence mayor

Independent Buddy Cianci, Independent Fred Lippitt, and Democrat Andrew Annaldo

First, if anyone has a copy of this debate, I need you to send it me ASAP. This was the debate where Cianci made the famous “Little Dipper/Big Dipper” comment about his opponents' eligibility for taxpayer-funded pensions.

1988 - Governor

Republican Governor Ed DiPrete and Democrat Bruce Sundlun - Watch

Before Michael Jordan had his flu game, Bruce Sundlun had his ear infection debate. Legend has it that Sundlun was so ill during this contest that he couldn’t hear most of the questions (which sounds like an excuse the presidential candidates might try tonight). Of course, DiPrete went on to a narrow victory in the race, and then Sundlun was elected governor two years later.

2006 - US Senate (Republican primary)

US Senator Lincoln Chafee and Steve Laffey - Watch

As the Republican Party was rapidly moving further to the right, Chafee faced a credible challenge from Laffey, who was the mayor of Cranston at the time. The candidates landed a few zingers in this contest, but the most refreshing part was how substantive the conversation was. Of course, Chafee won the primary, but ended up losing to Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse in the general election.

Bonus: Former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino tells me that the 1964 attorney general debate between Democratic incumbent Joe Nugent and Republican Bruce Selya was a doozy.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ At 1 p.m., Globe senior opinion writer Kimberly Atkins will interview former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick about how Justice Department prosecutors and investigators can protect the rule of law and Americans' faith in the election. You can watch it here.

⚓ US Representative James Langevin and state Senator Lou DiPalma are hosting the fourth annual Cyber Hygiene Event (virtually) at 7 p.m. to provide the public with an increased awareness of the various cyber exploitations and practical steps people can take to protest themselves.

⚓ Providence City Councilman David Salvatore is hosting a community meeting on public safety in Corliss Park at 5 p.m.

