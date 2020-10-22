N.H. ice cream stand owner closes shop, refuses to enforce mask mandate

Bodge, the owner of Roselynn Homemade Ice Cream in Epping, N.H., says he got a call from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office Oct. 15 informing him of a complaint made about his employees not following the state’s mask mandate.

The way Joe Bodge sees it, if he can’t run his ice cream stand and restaurant his way, he’ll just close it up.

He said he was told that if he did not comply, their store could be closed. Rather than adhere to the state’s guidelines for food service workers, Bodge decided to shut it down himself.

An announcement on the store’s Facebook page Sunday said it is closing and will reopen in the “near future.”

But that won’t be until the state lifts its mask mandate, and Bodge said he doesn’t know when that could be.

“A day, a month, two years, four years, whatever it takes,” Bodge said in a phone interview Thursday. “We will fight the fight until it’s won.”

Ice cream sales will continue until their supply runs out, Bodge said, but the small, seven-table restaurant open for breakfast and lunch has closed.

Bodge doesn’t hide his feelings about the the state’s mandate, which requires food service employees to maintain 6 feet of distance and wear “cloth face coverings over their nose and mouth when at work and around others in settings where social distancing may be difficult.”

When Bodge was informed of the complaint, he says he didn’t dodge it.

“I said, ‘Ma’m you are correct and that report is right,’ ” Bodge said.

The attorney general’s office could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of masks to cut down the spread of COVID-19, but Bodge argues that concerns for his employees' health is the reason he won’t force them to wear masks.

He was told he’d need to get a doctor’s note for each employee, he said, in which case they could wear a face shield instead of a mask.

But that won’t work, either, he said.

“Our dishwasher is 71 years old,” Bodge said. “If she is wearing a face shield and a big gush of steam comes up, it blows into her nose. I’d have to bury her because she’d end up with pneumonia.”

Before the store was reported for its violations, Bodge said customers have expressed relief to be in a place that was not going to require they wear masks. Others have come inside, noted the lack of masks, and turned around to leave, he said.

“It should be their right to make that decision, just like it should be our right to decide not to wear a mask,” Bodge said. “If they don’t feel safe or comfortable, they have the option to walk out.”

Bodge and co-owner Dorene Heselton said the decision to close in the face of the mandate received full support from their three employees. He said he’s had several customers come in and say they are relieved to feel a sense of “normalcy.”

Heselton’s daughter is running the ice cream stand until it sells out, and she will only put on a mask if a customer asks, Heselton said.

“If they have a mask on, she will ask them if they’d like her to wear one, and she will put it on,” Bodge said. “If not, she won’t wear it.”

The ice cream stand opened 14 years ago, Bodge said, and they added the restaurant about nine years ago after he retired. He described the business as “a glorified hobby” and said closing down won’t hurt him or the business financially.

The store has been getting attention in recent days after reports of it closing rather than follow the rules. Bodge said he’s been criticized, but he said he’s received support for resisting what he described as government overreach.

“This was supposed to be nothing but a guideline to flatten the curve, a two-week rule that has expanded to seven months,” he said. “There hasn’t been a spike, and we’ve had zero cases at our place. ... We’ve stood our ground from the start. If we back down now, we’ve backed down from our principles.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.