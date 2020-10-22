Police say Sudbury man kidnapped, assaulted woman he met on Tinder

Authorities said the woman was visiting Bozier at his home on Boston Post Road after they connected on the dating app one week earlier. The meeting turned violent when Bozier allegedly assaulted her and refused to let her leave the house for several hours, authorities said.

Peter Bozier, 28, was arrested Tuesday after officers interviewed the woman at Lahey Hospital where she was being treated, police said.

A Sudbury man is accused of kidnapping and strangling a woman he met on the dating app Tinder, and then threatening her and her child, police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

Police said Bozier threatened to kill the woman and her child to keep her from reporting him to authorities.

Eventually, the woman was able to escape and report the assault to police, the district attorney’s office said.

Police found Bozier driving without a license on Boston Post Road in Sudbury, the district attorney’s office said. Police said Bozier was cooperative during his arrest but turned violent while being booked at the Sudbury police station, leaving officers with cuts and bruises but no serious injuries.

Police said Bozier was not injured but complained of medical ailments and was cleared twice by health care workers at Emerson Hospital in Concord.

Bozier is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing to be held virtually Monday, the district attorney’s office said.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Framingham district court on charges of kidnapping, strangulation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault, battery on a household or family member, witness intimidation, threatening to commit a crime, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

