Pottery with a message, and illustrations from the past

Visit the Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton to see its newest acquisition: Roberto Lugo’s “Melting Pot II,” currently on view in “Tending the Fires: Recent Acquisitions in Clay.” Lugo is an American artist, ceramicist, social activist, poet, and educator. A self-described “ghetto potter,” Lugo confronts the complexities of systemic racism and representation while challenging established power structures. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, at 455 Oak St. Admission is by donation only. For more information, visit fullercraft.org or call 508-588-6000.

Love scary stories? Virtually join the Mansfield Public Library on Oct. 29 for an evening of spooky stories told by paranormal author Jeff Belanger from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more than 20 years, Belanger has explored the unexplained. With all new stories for 2020, “Ghosts and Legends” presents highlights from his own adventures and research, as well as stories of the unusual and haunted. The event is free and open to all. Register at mansfieldlibraryma.com/events. Registrants will receive a Zoom invitation the day of the event.

NORTH

Mark your calendar for an upcoming exhibit opening at the Museum of Printing in Haverhill. The Colorful World of Chromolithography opens on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the most beautiful items in the museum’s Romano Library is the “Album des célébrités contemporaines, publié par Lefevrè-Utile,” Nantes, circa 1909. It is a stunning example of turn-of-the-century art nouveau illustration. The museum is located at 15 Thornton Ave. For more information, visit museumofprinting.org.

The Greater Lowell Community Foundation has awarded $17,000 to area nonprofits supporting remote learning in a new round of COVID-19 related grants. The GLCF COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund assists nonprofits serving vulnerable populations during the pandemic. Since March, the foundation has supported 112 local nonprofit organizations with 192 grants totaling more than $2.7 million.

WEST

Storytellers will be sharing creepy, spine-tingling tales from the past at Gore Place in Waltham. Take part in the final Frightful Friday on Oct. 30 and enjoy some spooky stories. The 45-minute program, performed at 6:30 and 7:45 p.m., features five stories held outdoors under a large tent near the Gore Mansion. The program is for adults and children ages 6 and up. Please, no younger children. Advance tickets are required; prices are $20 general admission, $18 members, and $15 students 12 and under. Coronavirus safety precautions will be in place. Buy tickets at goreplace.org/whats-on/frightful-fridays if you dare!

Minuteman students, families, and alumni are invited join Team Minuteman High School for its 25th annual Virtual Genesis Battlegreen Run. Participants can walk or run any 5K or 10K course in their community between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1. All proceeds will benefit local nonprofit and education organizations, including Minuteman, in and around Lexington. Visit battlegreenrunfoundation.org to join. Be sure to post your results online prior to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.